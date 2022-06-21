Wimbledon 2022: What are the ticket prices? All you need to know about getting access to the British Major

Wimbledon is the oldest of the four Grand Slams in tennis and is considered by many to be the most prestigious of them all. The British Major is famous for its all-white attire and has played host to some of the greatest tennis players in history.

Tickets for Wimbledon are highly sought after and their prices vary depending on the day. For Days 1 and 2, the ticket prices for matches on Centre Court are £75 (Price Band A) and £70 (Price Band B), while those for the No. 1 Court are £68 (Price Band A) and £65 (Price band B). Tickets for the No. 2 and No. 3 courts cost £46, while Ground Passes will set you back £27.

For Days 3 and 4, the cost for Centre Court tickets are £95 (Price Band A) and £90 (Price Band B). The prices for the No. 1 Court are £84 (Price Band A) and £80 (Price Band B), while those at the No. 2 and No. 3 courts are £56. The price for the Ground Passes will remain unchanged at £27.

The ticket prices, particularly those for Centre Court, will increase as the tournament progresses, going up to £210 on Days 11 and 12.

The cost of tickets are at their highest on Days 13 and 14, with Centre Court passes going up to £240 (Price Band A) and £230 (Price Band B). However, tickets for the No. 1 Court are relatively cheap at £42 (Price Band A) and £40 Price Band B).

Is it hard to get Wimbledon tickets?

There are a number of ways to get Wimbledon tickets

Given Wimbledon's status and the fact that a maximum of 42,000 spectators will be allowed on the grounds at one time, it isn't easy to get tickets for the tournament.

There are a number of ways to get passes for the grasscourt Major. The most popular method is from the public ballot, which has been in existence since 1924. But there was no separate ballot for this year's tournament. instead, people who got their tickets from the 2020 ballot will be allotted one for the same day and court.

A separate ballot exists for members of the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA). However, one cannot buy tickets from both the LTA ballot and the public ballot.

Tickets for the British Major are also available on the spot. People have to line up in a queue and each individual can only buy one ticket. When one arrives in the queue, they are given a queue card that has the date and their position in the queue.

