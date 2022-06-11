Wimbledon 2022 Women's Singles odds: Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka lead the list of favorites

The bookmakers have released the odds for the Women's Singles tournament at this year's Wimbledon and Iga Swiatek is the favorite to win.

The Pole has been in sensational form over the past few months, winning the French Open to mark her sixth straight title and 35th consecutive match win. She has odds of +162 to win Wimbledon.

French Open runner-up Coco Gauff is the second favorite to win the competition with odds of +1200. The American had a brilliant run at Roland Garros and did not drop a single set in the tournament up until the final. Gauff climbed ten spots up to 13th in the WTA rankings due to her performances in the clay-court major.

Naomi Osaka is the third favorite to win Wimbledon this year with odds of +1300. The Japanese player's most notable performance this season was reaching the final of the Miami Open.

2019 champion Simona Halep is fourth in line with odds of +1400 while last year's semifinalist Ons Jabeur is joint-fifth at +1800 along with Paula Badosa. Emma Raducanu is the seventh favorite to win the tournament with odds of +2000 while Belinda Bencic is eighth at +2200.

According to bet365, Swiatek is the favorite to win Wimbledon with odds of +162 while Osaka is the second favorite with odds of +550. Gauff and Halep are joint-third to triumph in the competition with odds of +1200 each.

World No. 2 Kontaveit is fifth with odds of +1400 while Badosa and Raducanu are joint-sixth at +1600 each. Jabeur is the eighth-favorite to win Wimbledon with odds of +1800.

What is at stake for Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and other contenders at Wimbledon 2022?

Iga Swiatek will aim to win her seventh title on the trot.

World No. 1 Swiatek will be keen to become the first Pole to win Wimbledon and has the chance to do so ten years after compatriot Agnieszka Radwanska lost to Serena Williams in the 2012 final.

The 21-year-old will also look to extend her winning streak, which is currently 35.

After suffering heartbreak in the French Open final, Coco Gauff will try to fight for her maiden Grand Slam title. If the American succeeds, she will become the first teenager to win Wimbledon since Martina Hingis in 1997.

Halep has produced some promising performances this year and winning the tournament would see her win her third Grand Slam singles title. Badosa and Jabeur suffered early exits at the French Open and will try to do better at Wimbledon.

