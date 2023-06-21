Wimbledon 2023: Full list of men's and women's singles wildcards ft. Venus Williams & Elina Svitolina 

Venus Williams and Elina Svitolina were the standout names among the 2023 Wimbledon Championships wildcards, which were announced on Wednesday (June 21).

The two players, both of whom are on a comeback trail, have had encouraging results in recent weeks — making the grasscourt Slam's decision to present them with the special entry even less surprising.

Nottingham Open champ and the highest-ranked Briton Katie Boulter led a host of British names that featured on the list of wildcards for Wimbledon alongside Venus Williams and Elina Svitolina.

Boulter, who beat countrywoman Jodie Burrage in the first all-Brit final on the women's Tour since the 1970s, is joined by the likes of Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Heather Watson in the list.

Burrage, who has also posted consistent results on grass of late, was also given the special entry. Notably, Burrage, Dart and Watson had all staged solid runs in Nottingham — knocking out higher-ranked seeded opponents to ensure that where four of the eight quarterfinalists were home players.

One more wildcard spot remains open as far as the women's draw is concerned and Wimbledon is expected to announce the name in the coming days.

Among the men, Brits Liam Brody, Jan Choinski, Arthur Fery, Geoge Loffhagen and Ryan Peniston were given the wildcards. Former top-10 player David Goffin also received the special while two spots remain open.

Men's Singles

Liam Brody

Jan Choinski

Arthur Fery

Geoge Loffhagen

Ryan Peniston

David Goffin

Women's Singles

Venus Williams

Elina Svitolina

Katie Boulter

Katie Swan

Harriet Dart

Heather Watson

Jodie Burrage

Venus Williams, Elina Svitolina eye winning returns to Wimbledon

Elina Svitolina at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Venus Williams is one of the most iconic players at the All England Club — having lifted the Wimbledon women's singles trophy on five occasions.

The American returned to the Tour after her latest bout with injury earlier this week, winning a three-set marathon against Camila Giorgi in the opening round of the Birmingham Classic. The win was just her second main draw win in nearly two years.

Elina Svitolina, who returned from maternity leave earlier in the year, has showed flashes of her best tennis over the European claycourt swing. The Ukrainian lifted the trophy at the WTA 250 event in Strasbourg before reaching the quarterfinals at the French Open.

Playing in her first grasscourt match in Birmingham, Svitolina could manage only two games against talented Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova. The same, however, does not take away from her recent run of form and the former Wimbledon semifinalist will be eyeing a winning return at the All England Club.

