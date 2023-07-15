Wimbledon 2023 prize money breakdown: How much did champion Marketa Vondrousova and runner-up Ons Jabeur earn?

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships women's singles came to an end on Saturday, July 15, with Marketa Vondrousova winning the tournament by beating Ons Jabeur in the final.

Vondrousova needed just 80 minutes to defeat Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 and lift her maiden Grand Slam title, becoming the first unseeded Wimbledon champion of the Open Era. With the win, the 24-year-old is set to make her Top-10 debut when the WTA rankings get refreshed on Monday.

The grass Slam this year has a record total prize money pool of £44 million (£44,700,000), which is an increase of 10.78% compared to the £40 million from 2022. The prize money for champions this year has gone up by 17.50% compared to twelve months ago, with the runner-ups seeing an 11.90% increase in prize money from last year.

Vondrousova's win will fetch her prize money of £2,749,036 ($2,974,458), while runner-up Jabeur will earn €1,374,518 ($1,487,229). The two losing semifinalists, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka, will each pocket €701,882 ($759,436).

Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina, and Madison Keys were all eliminated in the quarterfinals, and will each get paid €161,525 ($185,754). Players who were ousted in the pre-quarterfinals will each pocket €397,733 ($430,347), while those who made fourth-round exits will each get €242,149 ($262,005).

The prize money for players who exited Wimbledon in the third, second, and first rounds is €153,244 ($165,810), €99,433 ($107,587), and €64,339 ($69,615) respectively.

Wimbledon 2023: Prize money breakdown for women's doubles

Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens will take on Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships women's doubles final on Sunday, July 16.

The pair that triumphs will take home €701,865 ($759,801), while the runners-up will get paid €350,933 ($379,901). Losing semifinalist teams (Caroline Dolehide and Zhang Shuai; Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo) will each pocket €175,466 ($189,950).

Those who were eliminated in the quarterfinals will each receive €87,733 ($94,975). The pairs who made a third-round exit will take home €42,404 ($45,905) each and those who fell in the second round will get paid €25,735 ($27,859) each.

Each pair that lost in the opening round will take home €16,084 ($17,412).