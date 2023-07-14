Wimbledon 2023 Schedule Day 13: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more

After nearly two weeks of top-drawer tennis, Wimbledon 2023 is ready to crown a new women's singles champion. Vying for the coveted Venus Rosewater Dish are last year's finalist Ons Jabeur and upset specialist Marketa Vondrousova.

Having suffered heartbreak 12 months ago, Jabeur came back determined to lift the one tennis prize she admittedly desires the most. Her incredible run this year has seen her oust four Grand Slam winners — including former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and defending champion Elena Rybanika — back-to-back en route to the summit clash.

On the other side of the draw, Vondrousova also went about her business of slaying one seed after the other. The Czech gathered the scalps of Veronika Kudermetova, Marie Bouzkova, and Jessica Pegula before ousting Elina Svitolina in the semifinals.

Playing for their first second Slam title, both women will look to show up with their best tennis for the Centre Court crowd on Saturday, July 15.

The men's doubles final, matches from the juniors' event and a host of invitational encounters will keep fans occupied elsewhere at the All England Club. On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 11 of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (Saturday, July 15):

Schedule for Day 13 at Wimbledon 2023

Centre Court

Starting at 2 pm local time: (6) Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova

Followed by:

Followed by: Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski/ vs Horacio Zeballos/Marcel Granollers (Men's Doubles final)

Court 1

You can access the full schedule for Day 11 of Wimbledon 2023 here.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at Wimbledon live on their respective channels and sites:

United Kingdom - Eurosport & BBC

Australia - Nine Network

Canada - TSN & RDS (French)

India - Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD

United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel

Wimbledon 2023 match timings

The first match on all courts except the two main arenas will commence at 11 am local time. Centre Court matches begin at 2 pm.

Country Date Time USA July 15, 2023 6:00 am ET Canada July 15, 2023 6:00 am ET UK July 15, 2023 11:00 am BST India July 15, 2023 3:30 pm IST