Wimbledon 2023 Schedule Day 11: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more

After 10 days of enthralling tennis action, Wimbledon 2023 is fast heading towards the business end. The field of players vying for the famed Venus Rosewater Dish (the women's singles trophy) has come down to the final four.

Ons Jabeur avenged her heartbreaking loss from last year's final against Elena Rybanika. She outhit the Kazakh in their quarterfinal encounter on Wednesday to bring the latter's reign at the All England Club to an end. Another big-hitting opponent in the form of Aryna Sabalenka, however, awaits the Tunisian in the semifinals.

In the other major story at this year's Wimbledon, Elina Svitolina has returned to the semifinals a mere ninth months after giving birth to her daughter Skai.

Playing in just her second Slam since returning from maternity leave, the Ukrainian stunned Word No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the last eight to seal her spot in the semis. She takes on Marketa Vondrousova, who is looking to make her first Slam final since her breakthrough run at the 2019 French Open.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 11 of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (Thursday, July 13):

Schedule for Day 11 at Wimbledon 2023

Aryna Sabalenka will take on Ons Jabeur in the semifinals.

Centre Court

Starting at 1.30 pm local time: Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova

Followed by: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (6) Ons Jabeur

Followed by: Mate Pavic/Lyudmyla Kichenok vs Joran Vliegen/Xu Yifan (Mixed Doubles final)

Court 1

Starting at 1 pm local time: TBA

Followed by: TBA

Followed by: TBA

Court 2

Starting at 11 am local time: TBA

Followed by: TBA

Followed by: TBA

Followed by: TBA

You can access the full schedule for Day 11 of Wimbledon 2023 here.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023

Marketa Vondrousova will also be in action on Day 11 of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at Wimbledon live on their respective channels and sites:

United Kingdom - Eurosport & BBC

Australia - Nine Network

Canada - TSN & RDS (French)

India - Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD

United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel

Wimbledon 2023 match timings

The first match on all courts except the two main arenas will commence at 10 am.

The first match on all courts except the two main arenas will commence at 10 am local time.

Centre Court matches begin at 1:30 pm, while Court 1 play commences at 1 pm.

Country Date Time USA July 13, 2023 6:00 am ET Canada July 13, 2023 6:00 am ET UK July 13, 2023 11:00 am BST India July 13, 2023 3:30 pm IST

Poll : 0 votes