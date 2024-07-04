Wimbledon 2024 Day 4: Women's singles predictions ft. Anna Kalinskaya vs Marie Bouzkova, Barbora Krejcikova vs Katie Volynets

Wimbledon 2024 is in full swing with the 2R matches taking place on Wednesday,(July 3). The day saw most of the seeded players progress to the next round.

However, there have been some upsets on both sides of the draw. Casper Ruud, the eighth seed on the men's side, lost to Fabio Fognini in the second round. On the women's side, the premature exits came in the form of the 25th and the 26th seeds, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Linda Noskova. They lost to Zhu Lin and Bianca Andreescu respectively.

Day 4 on the women's side is set to be an exciting day as many of the top players will feature. The likes of Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina will be in action, among others.

Trending

On that note, here are the predictions of some of the women's singles matches on Day 4 of Wimbledon.

#5 Daria Kasatkina vs Yuriko Miyazaki

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

Fourteenth seed Daria Kasatkina will take on local player Yuriko Miyazaki in the 2R match on Day 4. Kasatkina has made it to four finals in 2024, at the Abu Dhabi Open, Brisbane International, Charleston Open and the Rothesay International. She won the latter tournament after defeating Leylah Fernandez in the final.

Kasatkina started her Wimbledon 2024 campaign with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-0 win over Zhang Shuai.

Yuriko Miyazaki has struggled to make it to the main draws of WTA events in 2024, playing extensively on the ITF circuit. The British player did not qualify for the Australian and the French Open. She did play at the two events on grass before the Wimbledon. She lost in the Nottingham Open and the Eastbourne International opening rounds.

Miyazaki obtained a wildcard for the main draw of Wimbledon 2024 and started the tournament with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Tamara Korpatsch.

The two players will lock horns for the very first time and Kasatkina should have little trouble coming out on top given her recent run of form.

Predicted Winner- Kasatkina to win in straight sets

#4 Liudmila Samsononva vs Elina Avanesyan

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

The 2R of the 2024 Wimbledon will feature a match between the 15th seed Liudmila Samsononva and Elina Avanesyan in an all- Russian affair. The 2024 season has been underwhelming for Samsonova. Barring two semi-final appearances at the Abu Dhabi Open (Losing to Elena Rybakina), and the Internationaux de Strasbourg (losing to Madison Keys), the Russian has mostly lost in the opening rounds of the events that she has played.

However, the grass season saw a change of fortunes for her as she won the Libema Open after defeating Bianca Andreescu in the final. She won a tough three-setter against Rebeka Masarova of Spain in the first round of Wimbledon.

Early-round exits have been the theme for Elina Avanesyan in 2024. The Russian player hasn't been able to put together a string of wins at any of the tournaments that she has played. Her one decent run came at the French Open, where she made it to the fourth round, losing to eventual runner-up Jasmine Paolini.

Even on the grass courts at the Birmingham Classic and the Eastbourne International, Avanesyan lost in the early rounds. She won against Anhelina Kalinina in the opening round at Wimbledon.

These players will be playing against each other for the first time. Considering her current form on grass, Samsonova should be able to win the match.

Predicted Winner- Samsonova to win in straight sets

# 3. Katerina Siniakova vs Yulia Putintseva

Katerina Siniakova in action at the ecotrans Ladies Open

27th seed Katerina Siniakova will take on Yulia Putintseva. Siniakova is a dominant doubles player who won the French Open this year with Coco Gauff. As such, her results at singles events have not been noteworthy as she has mostly been knocked out of the early rounds.

However, on grass Siniakova made it to consecutive quarterfinals at the ecotrans Ladies Open and the Bad Homburg Open. She lost to Jessica Pegula in the former tournament and had to withdraw from her match against Donna Vekic at the latter. Siniakova secured a dominant victory over Marina Stakusic in the opening round of Wimbledon.

Yulia Putintseva has made four quarterfinal appearances so far in 2024, most notably at the Miami Open and the Madrid Open. However, barring these, she has mostly endured early exits in tournaments.

However, the grass-court season saw Putintseva win their third career title at the Birmingham Classic, winning against Ajla Tomljanovic in the final. She notched up another impressive victory when she defeated the 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber in the opening of this year's grass-court Major.

Siniakova leads the head-to-head 1-0, having won the only match between the pair in Strasbourg this year. However, Putintseva's recent form on grass might give an advantage to the Kazakh.

Predicted Winner- Putintseva to win in three sets

# 2 Anna Kalinskaya vs Marie Bouzkova

Anna Kalinskaya in action at Wimbledon

17th seed Anna Kalinskaya will take on Marie Bouzkova of the Czechia in the second round of Wimbledon 2024. Kalinskaya has had a few impressive performances, notably during the start of this season. She reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships, defeating World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the process.

In the grass season, the Russian player made her second final of the year when she reached the final of the ecotrans Ladies Open, losing against Jessica Pegula. At Wimbledon, Kalinskaya went past Panna Udvardy of Hungary in straight sets.

Marie Bouzkova's 2024 season has been an underwhelming one. The Czech player's one good result came at the ASB Classic where she reached the quarter-finals, losing against Elina Svitolina. She did have a decent run at the French Open, reaching the 3R. She lost against eventual champion Iga Swiatek.

Bouzkova entered this year's Wimbledon Championships with just one win on grass. She won against Heather Watson in the opening round of the Birmingham Classic before falling to Diana Shnaider in the following round. The Czech registered a comprehensive 6-2, 6-1 win over Julia Riera to book her place in the second round of Wimbledon.

While Bouzkova has a 2-0 head-to-head lead over Kalinskaya, the latter's recent run of form should see her bag the win and reach the third round of the London Major for the very first time in her career.

Predicted Winner- Kalinskaya to win in three sets.

# 1 Barbora Krejcikova vs Katie Volynets

Barbora Krejcikova in action at the Rothesay Classic

Former World No. 2 and 31st seed Barbora Krejcikova will take on American qualifier Katie Volynets in the second round of Wimbledon 2024. Krejcikova started the season on a good note, reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. She lost against eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka. Since then, the former French Open Champion's results have been very poor at all her events.

The grass-court season saw some revival of form, as the Czech player made it to the quarterfinals of the Rothesay Classic, losing to Anastasia Potapova. Krejcikova had to battle past a resolute Veronika Kudermetova in a tough three-set battle in the opening round of Wimbledon.

Katie Volynets reached the semi-finals of the Brisbane International to start the season. She lost against Harriet Dart. Apart from that, the American player has made it through the qualifiers at most events, without making any meaningful progress in any of the main draws.

Volynets won three successive matches against Francisca Jorge, Simona Walert, and Talia Gibson. In the first round of the main draw, the American defeated Maria Lourdes Carle of Argentina.

This will be the first encounter between the two players and considering the kind of tennis Krejcikova is capable of producing on her day, she should be able to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Krejcikova to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Fans ridicule Alexander Zverev's "most open Wimbledon" assessment