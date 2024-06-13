Wimbledon 2024 Prize Money: Record £50 million on offer in prize pool with singles winners taking home £2.7 million, highest at a Grand Slam this year

The organizers of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships have given players some good news by announcing a record hike in the overall prize pool for singles and wheelchair events. Last year's Wimbledon prize pool was £44.7 million for singles.

The officials of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club announced on June 13 that the overall prize pool for the singles events this year has been bumped by 11.9% to a record high of £50 million ($65M). Singles champions will be awarded £2.7 million ($3.45M) each, up from the £2.35 million payout last year.

This means that the singles winner of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships will receive the highest payout of any winner of a Grand Slam. By comparison, singles champions at the 2024 Australian Open and French Open were awarded $2.1 million and $2.6 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the winner of the 2023 US Open received $3 million.

There is a hike at every round of the 2024 SW 19 as well - First round: £60,000 (+9%), second round: £93,000 (+9%), third round: £143,000 (+9%), fourth round: £226,000 (+9%), quarter-finalists: £375,000 (+10%), semi-finalists: £715,000 (+19%), and finalists: £1.4 million (+19%). In another piece of positive news, AELTC has also increased the prize pot for wheelchair events by 35% to a total of £1 million.

These record hikes come after the 2023 Wimbledon Championships reported pre-tax profits of £36.6 million and revenue of nearly £400 million. AELTC chair Deborah Jevans said during the briefing that while deciding on the prize pool for the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, the organizers took great care to strike a balance between welfare for players who exit the tournament early and those who go deep.

“When setting levels this year, we look to strike the balance between providing a good measure of security for the left hand side of the draw [those who lose in the early rounds], who do rely on grand slam prize money to fund their coaching, travel and expenses throughout the year, while rewarding the right hand side of the draw as they progress further,” Jevans said.

Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova are defending champions at Wimbledon Championships 2024

Carlos Alcaraz

The 2024 Wimbledon Championships will be played from July 1 to July 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova are the defending singles champions at the tournament. It was Alcaraz's second Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open and maiden Major triumph for Vondrousova.

Carlos Alcaraz bettered four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic in the title contest last year. Meanwhile, Marketa Vondrousova stunned Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final.

In other categories, Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski took home the men's doubles title, and former champions Hseih Su-wei and Barbora Strycova emerged victorious in the women's doubles contest. Mate Pavic and Lyudmyla Kichenok were mixed doubles champions.