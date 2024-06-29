Wimbledon 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 1

Day 1 at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships is set to feature men's and women's first-round singles action. Plenty of tantalizing clashes are set to be played out with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner, Emma Raducanu, and others in action.

Defending champion Alcaraz is coming off a shock second-round defeat at the cinch Championships. He will kick off proceedings at SW19 on center court against Estonian youngster Mark Lajal in the opening round. Home favorite Emma Raducanu will be up next against lucky loser Renata Zarazua after twenty-second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova was forced to withdraw. Second seed Coco Gauff is set to round off play on center court against compatriot Caroline Dolehide. Men's World No. 1 and reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner will open his campaign against Yannick Hanfmann.

Other big names in action include Naomi Osaka, Daniil Medvedev, Stan Wawrinka, Grigor Dimitrov, Madison Keys, and Tommy Paul. British fans will have plenty to cheer about with the likes of Liam Broady, Charles Broom, Heather Watson, and Sonay Kartal in action.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for the opening day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Schedule for Day 1 of Wimbledon 2024

Center Court

Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs (Q) Mark Lajal

Followed by: (LL) Renata Zarazua vs Emma Raducanu

Followed by: Caroline Dolehide vs (2) Coco Gauff

No. 1 Court

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs (5) Daniil Medvedev

Followed by: Martina Trevisan vs (12) Madison Keys

Followed by: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Yannick Hanfmann

No. 2 Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (10) Grigor Dimitrov vs Dusan Lajovic

Followed by: Stan Wawrinka vs Charles Broom

Followed by: Naomi Osaka vs Diane Parry

Followed by: (16) Victoria Azarenka vs Sloane Stephens

No. 3 Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Alex Bolt vs (8) Casper Ruud

Followed by: (7) Jasmine Paolini vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

Followed by: (8) Qinwen Zheng vs Lulu Sun

Followed by: (12) Tommy Paul vs Pedro Martinez

Where to watch Wimbledon 2024?

Viewers from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India can catch live action from the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on the following channels and sites:

United States - ESPN International, TSN/RDS, & Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - BBC, Eurosport, Discovery+

Canada - TSN/RDS & ESPN International

India - Disney+ Hotstar

Wimbledon 2024 - Match timings

Play on Day 1 at SW19 is set to kick off at 1:30 p.m. local time on Center Court, at 1:00 p.m. on Court 1, and at 11:00 a.m. on all the other courts. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 1 are as follows:

Country Match Timings - Center Court Match Timings - Court 1 Match Timings - All the Other Courts USA/Canada July 1, 2024, 9:30 a.m. ET July 1, 2024, 9:00 a.m. ET July 1, 2024, 7:00 a.m. ET UK July 1, 2024, 1:30 p.m. GMT July 1, 2024, 1:00 p.m GMT July 1, 2024, 11:00 a.m. GMT India July 1, 2024, 7:00 p.m. IST July 1, 2024, 6:30 p.m. IST July 1, 2024, 4:30 p.m. IST

