Wimbledon 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 3

The 2024 Wimbledon Championships have begun, with the first round concluding with exciting results and surprising upsets. With a star-studded lineup, the tournament promises more thrilling tennis action in the coming days.
Day 3 (July 3) of the Grasscourt Major will feature defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in action. Joining him will be Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, Stan Wawrinka, Gael Monfils, Tommy Paul, Grigor Dimitrov, Ben Shelton, and Frances Tiafoe, among others. An all-Italian blockbuster clash between Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini is also on the cards.
On the women's side, reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff, home favorite Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka, Madison Keys, Emma Navarro, Daria Kasatkina, Maria Sakkari, Marta Kostyuk, and Bianca Andreescu will compete for a place in the third round.
On that note, here is a detailed look at the schedule for Day 3 of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships:
Schedule for Day 3 of Wimbledon 2024
Centre Court
Starting at 1:30 pm local time:
(5) Daniil Medvedev vs Alexandre Muller
Followed by: (19) Emma Navarro vs Naomi Osaka
Followed by: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Matteo Berrettini
No. 1 Court
Starting at 1:00 pm local time:
(2) Coco Gauff vs Anca Todoni
Followed by: (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs Aleksandar Vukic
Followed by: Emma Raducanu vs Elise Mertens
No. 2 Court
Starting at 11:00 am local time:
(8) Casper Ruud vs Fabio Fognini
Followed by: (7) Jasmine Paolini vs Greet Minnen
Followed by: Stan Wawrinka vs Gael Monfils
Followed by: (12) Madison Keys vs Yafan Wang
No. 3 Court
Starting at 11:00 am local time:
Sonay Kartal vs Clara Burel
Followed by: (12) Tommy Paul vs Otto Virtanen
Followed by: (10) Grigor Dimitrov vs Juncheng Shang
Followed by: (14) Daria Kasatkina vs Yuriko Lily Miyazaki
To view the full schedule, click here.
Where to watch Wimbledon 2024?
Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and India can catch live action from the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on the following channels and sites:
USA - ESPN International, TSN/RDS, The Tennis Channel
Canada - ESPN International, TSN/RDS
UK - BBC, Eurosport
Australia - Nine & Stan Sport
India - Disney+ Hotstar
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Wimbledon 2024 - Match timings
On Day 3, matches will begin at 1:30 pm local time on Centre Court, 1:00 pm on No. 1 Court, and 11:00 am on all other courts.
Here are the match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India on Day 3:
