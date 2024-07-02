Wimbledon 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 3

The 2024 Wimbledon Championships have begun, with the first round concluding with exciting results and surprising upsets. With a star-studded lineup, the tournament promises more thrilling tennis action in the coming days.

Day 3 (July 3) of the Grasscourt Major will feature defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in action. Joining him will be Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, Stan Wawrinka, Gael Monfils, Tommy Paul, Grigor Dimitrov, Ben Shelton, and Frances Tiafoe, among others. An all-Italian blockbuster clash between Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini is also on the cards.

On the women's side, reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff, home favorite Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka, Madison Keys, Emma Navarro, Daria Kasatkina, Maria Sakkari, Marta Kostyuk, and Bianca Andreescu will compete for a place in the third round.

On that note, here is a detailed look at the schedule for Day 3 of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships:

Schedule for Day 3 of Wimbledon 2024

Centre Court

Starting at 1:30 pm local time:

(5) Daniil Medvedev vs Alexandre Muller

Followed by: (19) Emma Navarro vs Naomi Osaka

Followed by: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Matteo Berrettini

No. 1 Court

Starting at 1:00 pm local time:

(2) Coco Gauff vs Anca Todoni

Followed by: (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs Aleksandar Vukic

Followed by: Emma Raducanu vs Elise Mertens

No. 2 Court

Starting at 11:00 am local time:

(8) Casper Ruud vs Fabio Fognini

Followed by: (7) Jasmine Paolini vs Greet Minnen

Followed by: Stan Wawrinka vs Gael Monfils

Followed by: (12) Madison Keys vs Yafan Wang

No. 3 Court

Starting at 11:00 am local time:

Sonay Kartal vs Clara Burel

Followed by: (12) Tommy Paul vs Otto Virtanen

Followed by: (10) Grigor Dimitrov vs Juncheng Shang

Followed by: (14) Daria Kasatkina vs Yuriko Lily Miyazaki

To view the full schedule, click here.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2024?

Jannik Sinner

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and India can catch live action from the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on the following channels and sites:

USA - ESPN International, TSN/RDS, The Tennis Channel

Canada - ESPN International, TSN/RDS

UK - BBC, Eurosport

Australia - Nine & Stan Sport

India - Disney+ Hotstar

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Wimbledon 2024 - Match timings

On Day 3, matches will begin at 1:30 pm local time on Centre Court, 1:00 pm on No. 1 Court, and 11:00 am on all other courts.

Here are the match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India on Day 3:

Country Match Timings - Center Court Match Timings - Court 1 Match Timings - All the Other Courts USA/Canada July 3, 2024, 9:30 a.m. ET July 3, 2024, 9:00 a.m. ET July 3, 2024, 7:00 a.m. ET UK July 3, 2024, 1:30 p.m. GMT July 3, 2024, 1:00 p.m GMT July 3, 2024, 11:00 a.m. GMT India July 3, 2024, 7:00 p.m. IST July 3, 2024, 6:30 p.m. IST July 3, 2024, 4:30 p.m. IST

