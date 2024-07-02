Wimbledon 2024: Sloane Stephens vs Diana Shnaider preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Sloane Stephens vs Diana Shnaider

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Tournament: Wimbledon, 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize: £50,000,000

Where to Watch: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN, UK - BBC, Canada - TSN, India- Disney+ Hotstar

Sloane Stephens vs Diana Shnaider preview

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

The second round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships will see the 2017 US Open Champion Sloane Stephens take on Diana Shnaider of Russia. Stephens has had a lukewarm season in 2024. The American won her eighth career title by winning the Open de Rouen, defeating Magda Linette in the final. Apart from that one result, Stephens has struggled in the rest of the events that she has participated in.

In the two majors, she did not have any exemplary performances. She lost to Anna Kalinskaya in the third round at the Australian Open. At Roland Garros, the former World No. 3 made a first-round exit against Yulia Putintseva.

The grass-court season did not bring any encouraging results for Stephens either. She lost to Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round of the Birmingham Classic. At the Eastbourne International, the American lost in the first round against Emma Raducanu.

However, at Wimbledon, Stephens was able to put on a dominating performance against lucky loser Elsa Jacquemot in the first round and win the match in straight sets.

Diana Shnaider won her maiden career title by winning the Hua Hin Championships, defeating Zhu Lin in the final. After that triumph, the Russian did not have much success at the other tournaments that she participated in.

The grass-court season saw Shanider come back to form again. She reached the quarter-final of the Birmingham Classic, losing to Elisabetta Cocciaretto. She went on to win her second career title by winning the Bad Homburg Open, defeating Donna Vekic in the final.

In the first round of the 2024 Wimbledon, Shnaider was able to overcome the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Pliskova in three tight sets.

Sloane Stephens vs Diana Shnaider head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the pair on the WTA Tour.

Sloane Stephens vs Diana Shnaider odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sloane Stephens +160 +1.5 (-160) Under 21.5 (-110) Diana Shnaider -210 -1.5 (+115) Over 21.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Sloane Stephens vs Diana Shnaider prediction

Stephens used her serving prowess to get past her 1R at Wimbledon. The American served at an impressive rate of 84% as far as first serves was considered. Stephens was also very successful with her second serve, as she won 86% of her points in it. She was able to mix her play by coming to the net often and was able to win 67% of the net points.

As for Shnaider, she showed excellent mental resolve to come back from a set down to defeat the former World No. 1 player Karolina Pliskova. Both players won the exact number of points, but Shanider was able to come to the net 21 times, winning 76% of the points. The Russian also hit 40 winners to get past her opponent.

Stephens is nowhere close to the peak form she once was. On the other hand, Shnaider is the in-form player as she has won a title on grass, and has defeated a much higher quality opponent in the first round than Stephens. The Russian should be able to win the match in three tight sets.

Pick- Diana Shnaider to win in three sets

