Wimbledon 2024 women's singles early odds: Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka appear alongside Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, others as picks for SW19 triumph

The women's singles competition at Wimbledon next month has several Major winners in the mix already, like Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina. While the top players are the firm favorites to go all the way at SW19, lower-ranked players like Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu have received respectable early odds ahead of the grasscourt Major.

As per the betting website BetMGM, Swiatek has the most favorable odds at +275, i.e. a $100 wager on her will fetch $275 if she wins the tournament. The World No. 1 will be eager to record a title victory at the All England Club, which will allow her to join the elusive list of female players to have won a Grand Slam title on every surface.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka is a close second favorite to win the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at +300. The Belarusian, who exited the tournament in the semifinals last year, is currently competing at the ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin, which is a tune-up event to the grasscourt Major.

Trending

2022 titlist Elena Rybakina is the third favorite to triumph at SW19 with odds of +450. That said, the Kazakh's physical conditioning has been subpar recently; she retired during her second-round match at the WTA 500 event in Berlin, casting doubts over her prospects at SW19 next month.

Expand Tweet

Reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff and former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka are the joint-fourth favorites to reign supreme at the All England Club this year at +800 each. However, Gauff and Osaka are both yet to reach the last eight at the grasscourt Major.

Emma Raducanu and Mirra Andreeva find themselves among the top 10 favorites to win Wimbledon

Mirra Andreeva hits a forehand at Wimbledon 2023

Two-time Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur is the sixth favorite to win her maiden Major title at SW19 at +1000. The Tunisian will be heading into the tournament with ample match practice with appearances at grasscourt lead-up events Nottingham Open and ecotrans Ladies Open.

Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva, meanwhile, is the seventh favorite at the tournament with odds of +1200. The 17-year-old reached the semifinals of the recently concluded French Open and also made a surprise run to the fourth round of last year's Wimbledon.

Madison Keys, Emma Raducanu, and Jessica Pegula round out the list of outside favorites to record a title victory with odds of +1600, +1800, and +2000 respectively. All three players have previously made it to the second week at SW19, giving them respectable chances of doing well.