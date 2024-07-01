Wimbledon 2024: Zhang Shuai equals record for worst losing streak in tennis history after 1R exit

Zhang Shuai's horrendous run on the WTA Tour has only gotten worse as the Chinese star lost her 21st singles match in a row after a first-round exit at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. She has now matched Vincent Spadea's record for the worst losing streak in tennis history.

Zhang Shuai has not been able to win a singles tennis match since January 31, 2023, when she defeated Madison Brengle at the 2023 Lyon Open. Since then, she has suffered losses in the first round of every tournament she has entered. As a result, her ranking has suffered a significant drop from World No. 22 in January 2023 to her current ranking of World No. 680.

During this period, Shuai only won six sets across 21 matches. The 35-year-old eclipsed the record for the worst losing streak in women's tennis after losing to Mai Hontama in the first round of the 2024 Indian Wells Masters in March. This was her 18th straight defeat on the tour, as she surpassed Aranxta Rus' 17-match losing streak.

Zhang Shuai's most recent defeat came at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. The Chinese player entered the main draw at the grass Slam via protected ranking. She was ousted from the tournament by recently crowned Rothesay International (Eastbourne) champion and No. 14 seed Daria Kasatkina in the first round 6-3, 6-0 on Monday (July 1).

This was Shuai's 21st singles defeat on the trot, which is the joint-longest in tennis history. She currently holds the record alongside former American professional Vincent Spadea, who lost 21 matches in a row from October 1999 to June 2000. Spadea broke his unlucky streak with a five-set win over Greg Rusedski in the first round of the 2000 Wimbledon Championships.

Zhang Shuai to play doubles at Wimbledon Championships 2024 alongside Miyu Kato

While her struggles in the singles format continue to go from bad to worse, doubles has been a saving grace for Zhang Shuai. She has managed to stay in the top 50 of the WTA doubles ranking. Currently at World No. 47, she will play at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships alongside former Roland Garros mixed doubles champion Miyu Kato.

The duo has been granted entry into the doubles main draw via protected ranking and will face Angelica Moratelli and Nadia Podoroska in the opening round. Shuai reached the doubles semifinals at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships alongside Caroline Dolehide. They were seeded No. 16 and lost to Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter in the semifinals.

Zhang Shuai is a former Australian Open and US Open doubles champion, and over the last year, she has consistently racked up wins in this format. She recently finished runners-up at the Rothesay Classic (Birmingham) with Miyu Kato.

