Wimbledon 2025 men's singles seeds: Jannik Sinner top seed, followed by Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev

With the Wimbledon 2025 draw set to be unveiled on Friday, June 27, the final order of seeds was released in the lead-up to the same. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner leads the field as the top seed on the men's side, with two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz right behind him as the second seed.

The two contested an epic French Open final a few weeks ago, with Alcaraz saving three championship points en route to a successful title defense. He recently won the title at Queen's Club, extending his unbeaten run to 18 matches and indicating that he's ready for his title defense at the grass court Major.

Alexander Zverev hasn't had much luck on the lush green lawns of Wimbledon. It's the only Major where he hasn't progressed beyond the fourth round. Seeded third this time, he will try to surpass his previous best result. Home hope Jack Draper will be the fourth seed, becoming the first British man since Andy Murray to secure a top four seeding at Wimbledon.

Taylor Fritz, a former quarterfinalist at the All England Club, will be the fifth seed, followed by 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic as the sixth seed. The latter will be on the hunt for his record 25th Major crown. He came up short against Alcaraz in the previous two finals here, after having won four titles on the trot starting from 2018.

Lorenzo Musetti, the semifinalist from a year ago, will be the seventh seed. Holger Rune will be seeded eighth, while two-time Wimbledon semifinalist Daniil Medvedev will be the ninth seed. Ben Shelton will be a top 10 seed at a Major for the first time. He will be the 10th seed, though he enters the tournament not having won a match since his top 10 debut earlier this month.

Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe among the other American players to be seeded, former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini also claims a seeded spot

Frances Tiafoe at the HSBC Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Americans Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe will be the 12th and 13th seeds respectively at this year's Wimbledon. Brandon Nakashima and Alex Michelsen will be seeded 29th and 30th respectively, thus bringing the total count of seeded American players to six, along with the aforementioned top 10 seeds Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, the quarterfinalist here in 2021, will be the 25th seed. Fellow Canadian and former semifinalist at the venue, Denis Shapovalov, will be the 27th seed.

Matteo Berrettini, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 final here, wasn't ranked high enough to secure a seeded spot. However, the withdrawals of Casper Ruud, Arthur Fils and Sebastian Korda worked out in his favor, thus ensuring his place in the draw as the 32nd seed.

Here's the full list of seeded players at Wimbledon 2025. Seedings are based on the ATP rankings for the week of June 23:

Seed Player 1 Jannik Sinner

2 Carlos Alcaraz 3 Alexander Zverev 4 Jack Draper 5 Taylor Fritz 6 Novak Djokovic 7 Lorenzo Musetti 8 Holger Rune 9 Daniil Medvedev 10 Ben Shelton 11 Alex de Minaur 12 Tommy Paul

13 Frances Tiafoe 14 Andrey Rublev 15 Jakub Mensik 16 Francisco Cerundolo 17 Karen Khachanov 18 Ugo Humbert 19 Grigor Dimitrov 20 Alexei Popyrin 21 Tomas Machac 22 Flavio Cobolli 23 Jiri Lehecka 24 Stefanos Tsitsipas 25 Felix Auger-Aliassime 26 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 27 Denis Shapovalov 28 Alexander Bublik 29 Brandon Nakashima 30 Alex Michelsen 31 Tallon Griekspoor 32 Matteo Berrettini

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More