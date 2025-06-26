Wimbledon 2025 men's singles seeds: Jannik Sinner top seed, followed by Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev

With the Wimbledon 2025 draw set to be unveiled on Friday, June 27, the final order of seeds was released in the lead-up to the same. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner leads the field as the top seed on the men's side, with two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz right behind him as the second seed.
The two contested an epic French Open final a few weeks ago, with Alcaraz saving three championship points en route to a successful title defense. He recently won the title at Queen's Club, extending his unbeaten run to 18 matches and indicating that he's ready for his title defense at the grass court Major.
Alexander Zverev hasn't had much luck on the lush green lawns of Wimbledon. It's the only Major where he hasn't progressed beyond the fourth round. Seeded third this time, he will try to surpass his previous best result. Home hope Jack Draper will be the fourth seed, becoming the first British man since Andy Murray to secure a top four seeding at Wimbledon.
Taylor Fritz, a former quarterfinalist at the All England Club, will be the fifth seed, followed by 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic as the sixth seed. The latter will be on the hunt for his record 25th Major crown. He came up short against Alcaraz in the previous two finals here, after having won four titles on the trot starting from 2018.
Lorenzo Musetti, the semifinalist from a year ago, will be the seventh seed. Holger Rune will be seeded eighth, while two-time Wimbledon semifinalist Daniil Medvedev will be the ninth seed. Ben Shelton will be a top 10 seed at a Major for the first time. He will be the 10th seed, though he enters the tournament not having won a match since his top 10 debut earlier this month.
Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe among the other American players to be seeded, former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini also claims a seeded spot
Americans Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe will be the 12th and 13th seeds respectively at this year's Wimbledon. Brandon Nakashima and Alex Michelsen will be seeded 29th and 30th respectively, thus bringing the total count of seeded American players to six, along with the aforementioned top 10 seeds Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton.
Felix Auger-Aliassime, the quarterfinalist here in 2021, will be the 25th seed. Fellow Canadian and former semifinalist at the venue, Denis Shapovalov, will be the 27th seed.
Matteo Berrettini, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 final here, wasn't ranked high enough to secure a seeded spot. However, the withdrawals of Casper Ruud, Arthur Fils and Sebastian Korda worked out in his favor, thus ensuring his place in the draw as the 32nd seed.
Here's the full list of seeded players at Wimbledon 2025. Seedings are based on the ATP rankings for the week of June 23: