Wimbledon 2025 odds: Who are the women's singles favorites? ft. Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek

The excitement for Wimbledon 2025, which begins from Monday, June 30, is reaching its tipping point. While all the top players from the women's tour have gathered in London for the same, a handful of them have a clear edge over their peers as per the oddsmakers.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the top pick to claim the ladies' singles title at Wimbledon this year. She has reached the final of the preceding three Majors, winning the US Open last year and losing the Australian Open and French Open finals this year. She has +275 odds of going all the way here according to BetMGM.

Elena Rybakina, who triumphed here in 2022, has +500 odds of victory. She has a solid track record at the venue and hasn't lost prior to the fourth round since her debut in 2021. Recently crowned French Open champion Coco Gauff has been given +600 odds of winning the title.

The young American shot to global fame when she made her Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon 2019 as a precocious 15-year-old. She stunned Venus Williams in the first round before losing to eventual champion Simona Halep in the fourth round. That remains her best result half a decade later as well, having tied it by reaching the same stage in 2021 and 2024.

Five-time Major champion Iga Swiatek has +800 odds of laying her hands on the Venus Rosewater Dish. A former quarterfinalist at the venue, Wimbledon remains her worst Major in terms of results. Marketa Vondrousova reigned supreme at SW 19 in 2023 but suffered a heartbreaking loss in the first round as the defending champion last year.

However, Vondrousova seems to be rounding into form and recently won the title in Berlin. She has been given +1000 odds of walking away with another winner's trophy.

Madison Keys and Mirra Andreeva among the other top choices to win Wimbledon 2025

Madison Keys at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Madison Keys' dream of winning a Major title finally came true this year, achieving the feat at the Australian Open. Given her success in Melbourne along with her solid track record at Wimbledon, she has +1200 odds of powering past the field to win the title at the grass court Major.

Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva has similar odds of a maiden Major triumph here. She made the fourth round as a qualifier on her debut last year. Hope home Emma Raducanu and Zheng Qinwen each have been given +2000 odds of winning.

Raducanu counts a couple of fourth-round appearances at Wimbledon as her best result, while a third-round showing in 2022 remains Zheng's best performance here. While the former is bidding to capture her second Major title, the latter is seeking to take home a Grand Slam trophy for the first time.

