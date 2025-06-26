Wimbledon 2025 Queue & Ticket Prices: All you need to know about the unique tradition at the London Major & getting access

The Wimbledon Championships are one of the most iconic events on the tennis tour. It marks the beginning of the third Major tournament of the year and the only one played on grass.

Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova are the defending champions this year. While Alcaraz will be the second seed at the event, Krejcikova is expected to be among the top 25 in London.

With the qualifiers already underway at the All England Club, tennis lovers will be eager to secure courtside tickets to the competition. On that note, let's look at the procedure, ticket prices, and how fans can catch the action live at Wimbledon.

Fans at Wimbledon can buy premium tickets on the day of play through a long-standing tradition known as The Queue. This system allows people to line up in person at Wimbledon Park, near Southfields Station in London.

There are 500 premium tickets available for Centre Court, Court No.1, Court No.2, or a Grounds Pass that gives access to outer courts and The Hill (Tickets are not sold during the final four days).

The Queue starts at 2:00 pm on Sunday, June 29, 2025, and continues daily during the tournament. Each person in the Queue is issued a Queue Card with a number showing their place in line. Only one ticket is sold per person, and Queue Cards are non-transferable.

Queue rules are strict to ensure fairness and comfort. You cannot hold a place for someone else, and leaving for more than 30 minutes may result in losing your spot. Large tents, gazebos, barbecues, and smoking are not allowed.

A Left Luggage facility opens at 5:30 am, where fans can store bags and overnight gear, provided they don’t exceed the allowed size (60cm x 45cm x 25cm). A small fee applies, and all proceeds go towards maintaining Wimbledon Park.

There is also a dedicated area for fans with accessibility needs, located at the north end of the park near Car Park 10. Guests using this area may be accompanied by one carer or companion.

For more information about the rules, regulations, and the Queue system, click here.

How much does a Centre Court ticket cost at Wimbledon?

Spectators at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Wimbledon 2025 ticket prices vary by court and seating section. Centre Court tickets range from £75 to £315, increasing as the tournament progresses.

Court No.1 tickets range from £40 to £210, while Grounds Passes offer access starting at £20 to £30, depending on the day.

Fans can also book tickets through third-party event management websites to watch their favourite players in action. For more information about the ticket prices, click here.

