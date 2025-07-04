Carlos Alcaraz, Madison Keys, Taylor Fritz, and Aryna Sabalenka led the packed line-up on Day 5 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Not all of them, however, lived to see another day.
The latest edition of the grasscourt Slam continues to throw up remarkable stories and massive upsets as we approach the second week. With third-round action halfway done, let’s take a look at all the results from Day 5 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships:
Madison Keys, Naomi Osaka stunned, Aryna Sabalenka passes another test
Among the three big names who suffered losses in the third round were Slam winners Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka as well as multi-time former semifinalist Elina Svitolina.
While Keys and Svitolina suffered straight-set losses to Laura Siegemund and Elise Mertens, respectively, Osaka was edged out by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a big-hitting match.
Aryna Sabalenka survived another big test, eking out a tight two-set win over Emma Raducanu. There was a little bit of Wimbledon history on offer too as Solana Sierra became the first lucky loser in Open Era to book a spot in the tournament’s second week.
Wimbledon Ladies' Singles Day 5 results:
Elise Mertens def. Elina Svitolina 6-1, 7-6(4)
Laura Siegemund def. Madison Keys 6-3, 6-3
Sonay Kartal def. Diane Parry 6-4, 6-2
Linda Noskova def. Kamilla Rakhimova 7-6(6), 7-5
Amanda Anisimova def. Dalma Galfi 6-3, 5-7, 6-3
Solana Sierra def. Cristina Bucsa 7-5, 1-6, 6-1
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. Naomi Osaka 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
Aryna Sabalenka def. Emma Raducanu 7-6(6), 6-4
Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz cruise, Karen Khachanov pushed to the brink
His thrilling five-set win over Fabio Fognini seems to have battle-hardened Carlos Alcaraz, who came into this year’s Wimbledon as the two-time defending champion. He logged a gritty four-set win over the big-serving Jan-Lennard Struff.
Speaking of grit, former quarterfinalist Karen Khachanov showed immense fighting skills en route to a fifth-set tiebreaker win over Nuno Borges.
Other big winners of the day included the American duo of Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton and the remaining British man in the draw, Cameron Norrie.
Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles Day 5 results:
Carlos Alcaraz def. Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
Taylor Fritz def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1
Cameron Norrie def. Mattia Bellucci 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-3
Ben Shelton def. Rinky Hijikata 6-2, 7-5, 6-4
Nicolas Jarry def. Joao Fonseca 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(4)
Andrey Rublev def. Adrian Mannarino 7-5, 6-2, 6-3
Karen Khachanov def. Nuno Borges 7-6(6), 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(8)
Kamil Majchrzak def. Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(6)
Marton Fucsovics def. Gael Monfils 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4
Jordan Thompson def. Luciano Darderi 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3