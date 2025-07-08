Wimbledon 2025 Results Day 9: Scores, complete list of winners, losers, upsets & more ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Taylor Fritz

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were among the big draws as quarterfinal action got underway at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on Day 9. Both players were taking on unseeded underdogs in their respective last-eight encounters.

Ad

The American duo of Taylor Fritz and Amanda Anisimova also featured in the line-up. They took on Karen Khachanov and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, respectively. By the end of the day, we had our first four semifinalists. Here is a re-look at how the action unfolded on Day 9 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

Aryna Sabalenka survives scare, Amanda Anisimova also through to Wimbledon semifinals

Amanda Anisimova after winning her Wimbledon quarterfinal. (Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka faced her toughest test of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships so far in her quarterfinal contest against the seasoned Laura Siegemund. The top seed needed to dig deep for her 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 win.

Ad

Trending

For a vast majority of the 2-hour-52-minute duration of the contest, Sabalenka was playing catch up. Siegemund, meanwhile, was dictating play with her smart tennis, using chip and slice forehands, fierce backhand, nifty volleys and crafty dropshops to flummox her opponent into submission.

The German, however, could not hold her nerves in the final set, losing a break advantage twice to go down in three sets after a phenomenal run at the Championships.

Ad

Amanada Anisimova, meanwhile, was cruising to an easy win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova when she was up 6-1, 5-2. The Russian, however, upped her level and pushed back to take the set into a tiebreaker after saving multiple match points.

The tiebreaker also saw swings in momentum as Pavlyuchenkova had three sets points at 6-3. However, it was Anisimova’s turn to mount a comeback. That’s what she did, continuing to swing freely. Her big-hitting did get her over the line eventually as she won 6-1, 7-6(9) to make her first Wimbledon semifinal.

Ad

Ladies's singles Day 9 Wimbledon results:

[1] Aryna Sabalenka def. Laura Seigemund 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

[13] Amanda Anisimova def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 7-6(9)

Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz set Wimbledon showdown

Taylor Fritz during her Wimbledon quarterfinal encounter. (Source: Getty)

It was a somewhat easier outing for the favorites on the men’s side, especially two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who was a straight-sets victor over home hope Cameron Norrie.

Ad

The Spaniard looked to be in complete control of the contest, during which he broke his opponent five times. On the contrary, he saved all the five break points that he faced en-route the 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 win.

Fritz, meanwhile, had a little issue with blisters as he needed medical attention mid-match against Karen Khachanov. The Russian, too, did grow into the match, but his efforts were not enough as the American prevailed 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4).

Ad

Gentlemen's singles Day 9 Wimbledon results:

[4] Taylor Fritz def. [17] Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4)

Carlos Alcaraz def. Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More