Wimbledon 2025 Schedule Day 1: Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

After weeks of anticipation, Wimbledon 2025 will finally get underway on Monday, June 30. Players from the top half of the women's singles draw and from the bottom half of the men's singles draw will contest their first-round matches on Day 1 of the tournament.

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will kick off the day's proceedings on Centre Court, while World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will do the same on the No. 1 Court. The former will begin his title defense against Fabio Fognini, while the latter will face qualifier Carson Branstine.

Emma Raducanu will face teenager Mingge Xu in an all-British showdown. Last year's runner-up, Jasmine Paolini, will take on Anastasija Sevastova. Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys, Zheng Qinwen, Frances Tiafoe, Katie Boulter, and Stefanos Tsitsipas are among the other notable names in the fray on the first day.

With plenty of exciting matches to look forward to, here's a glimpse at the schedule for Day 1 of Wimbledon 2025:

Schedule for Day 1 of Wimbledon 2025

Centre Court

Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: Fabio Fognini vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz

Followed by: (9) Paula Badosa vs Katie Boulter

Followed by: Arthur Rinderknech vs (3) Alexander Zverev

No.1 Court

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (Q) Carson Branstine

Followed by: Jacob Fearnley vs João Fonseca

Followed by: Emma Raducanu vs (WC) Mingge Xu

No.2 Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Benjamin Bonzi vs (9) Daniil Medvedev

Followed by: Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs (7) Madison Keys

Followed by: (4) Jasmine Paolini vs (PR) Anastasija Sevastova

Followed by: (5) Taylor Fritz vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

No.3 Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Sonay Kartal vs (20) Jelena Ostapenko

Followed by: (8) Holger Rune vs (Q) Nicolas Jarry

Followed by: (32) Matteo Berrettini vs Kamil Majchrzak

Followed by: Katerina Siniakova vs (5) Zheng Qinwen

The full schedule can be found here.

Wimbledon 2025: Where to Watch

Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at Wimbledon 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN

Canada - TSN, RDS

UK - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+

India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Wimbledon 2025: Match Timings

The proceedings on Centre Court will get underway at 1:30 p.m. local time (BST), while the first match on No. 1 Court will begin at 1:00 p.m. Matches on all other courts will start at 11:00 a.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, Europe, and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Centre Court) Start Time (No. 1 Court) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA, Canada June 30, 2025, 8:30 a.m. ET June 30, 2025, 8:00 a.m. ET June 30, 2025, 6:00 a.m. ET Europe June 30, 2025, 2:30 p.m. CEST June 30, 2025, 2:00 p.m. CEST June 30, 2025, 12:00 p.m. CEST India June 30, 2025, 6:00 p.m. IST June 30, 2025, 5:30 p.m. IST June 30, 2025, 3:30 p.m. IST

