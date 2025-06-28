Wimbledon 2025 Schedule Day 1: Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

After weeks of anticipation, Wimbledon 2025 will finally get underway on Monday, June 30. Players from the top half of the women's singles draw and from the bottom half of the men's singles draw will contest their first-round matches on Day 1 of the tournament.
Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will kick off the day's proceedings on Centre Court, while World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will do the same on the No. 1 Court. The former will begin his title defense against Fabio Fognini, while the latter will face qualifier Carson Branstine.
Emma Raducanu will face teenager Mingge Xu in an all-British showdown. Last year's runner-up, Jasmine Paolini, will take on Anastasija Sevastova. Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys, Zheng Qinwen, Frances Tiafoe, Katie Boulter, and Stefanos Tsitsipas are among the other notable names in the fray on the first day.
With plenty of exciting matches to look forward to, here's a glimpse at the schedule for Day 1 of Wimbledon 2025:
Schedule for Day 1 of Wimbledon 2025
Centre Court
Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: Fabio Fognini vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz
Followed by: (9) Paula Badosa vs Katie Boulter
Followed by: Arthur Rinderknech vs (3) Alexander Zverev
No.1 Court
Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (Q) Carson Branstine
Followed by: Jacob Fearnley vs João Fonseca
Followed by: Emma Raducanu vs (WC) Mingge Xu
No.2 Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Benjamin Bonzi vs (9) Daniil Medvedev
Followed by: Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs (7) Madison Keys
Followed by: (4) Jasmine Paolini vs (PR) Anastasija Sevastova
Followed by: (5) Taylor Fritz vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
No.3 Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Sonay Kartal vs (20) Jelena Ostapenko
Followed by: (8) Holger Rune vs (Q) Nicolas Jarry
Followed by: (32) Matteo Berrettini vs Kamil Majchrzak
Followed by: Katerina Siniakova vs (5) Zheng Qinwen
The full schedule can be found here.
Wimbledon 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at Wimbledon 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN
Canada - TSN, RDS
UK - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+
India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Wimbledon 2025: Match Timings
The proceedings on Centre Court will get underway at 1:30 p.m. local time (BST), while the first match on No. 1 Court will begin at 1:00 p.m. Matches on all other courts will start at 11:00 a.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, Europe, and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows: