Wimbledon 2025 Schedule Day 14: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will contest the 2025 Wimbledon Championships final on the tournament's concluding day. The two are scheduled to take to Centre Court on Sunday evening (July 13).
Alcaraz was the first to book his spot in the summit clash, coming through a tight four-set win over Taylor Fritz. The Spaniard turned in a masterclass behind serve, getting broken only once throughout the encounter to come through 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6).
The two-time defending champion had beaten home favorite Cameron Norrie in straight sets in the quarterfinal, while needing four sets to come through his fourth and third round encounters against Andrey Rublev and Jan-Lennard Struff, respectively.
The biggest test for Alcaraz had in fact come on the very first hurdle as he was pushed to five sets by the seasoned Fabio Fognini, who was playing in his final match. The Italian brought out his vintage best but fell just short, losing 5-7, 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-2, 1-6.
Sinner's path to the summit clash has been similarly precarious. While he began his campaign with straight-sets wins over Luca Nardi, Aleksandar Vukic and Petro Martinez, he was on the verge of an exit as he trailed Grigor Dimitrov by two sets in the fourth round.
Unfortunately for the Bulgarian, he pulled a muscle while serving at 2-2 in the third set and was forced to retire from the encounter.
Following the last-16 hiccup though, Sinner returned to his clinical best, taking out Ben Shelton and seven-time former winner Novak Djokovic in straight sets again.
Hsieh-Su Wei and Jelena Ostapenko, meanwhile, will also take on Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova in the women's doubles final.
Schedule for Day 14 of Wimbledon 2025
Centre Court
Starting 1 pm local time: [4] Hsieh-Su Wei / Jelena Ostapenko vs Elise Mertens / Veronika Kudermetova [8]
Followed by (Not before 4 pm local time): [1] Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz [2]
