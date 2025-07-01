Wimbledon 2025 Schedule Day 3: Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Second-round matches will get underway on Day 3 (July 2, Wednesday) of Wimbledon 2025. Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz's title defense began on a precarious note, as he needed five sets to prevail against veteran Fabio Fognini. He will take on British qualifier Oliver Tarvet in the second round.
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka's quest for a maiden title at SW19 will continue against Marie Bouzkova. One of the biggest matches of the day will be the showdown between two Major champions. Emma Raducanu and Marketa Vondrousova will bring the day's proceedings to a close on Centre Court.
Taylor Fritz needed five sets spread out over two days to fight past Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round. He will face rising Canadian talent Gabriel Diallo in the second round. Madison Keys, Frances Tiafoe, Amanda Anisimova and Jasmine Paolini are some of the other notable names in the mix on Wednesday.
With another day of exciting matches set in store, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of Wimbledon 2025.
Schedule for Day 3 of Wimbledon 2025
Centre Court
Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Marie Bouzkova
Followed by: (Q) Oliver Tarvet vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz
Followed by: Emma Raducanu vs Marketa Vondrousova
No.1 Court
Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: Cameron Norrie vs (12) Frances Tiafoe
Followed by: Katie Boulter vs (LL) Solana Sierra
Followed by: (5) Taylor Fritz vs Gabriel Diallo
The complete order of play for the day is yet to be published.
Wimbledon 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can check out the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at Wimbledon 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN
Canada - TSN, RDS
UK - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+
India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Wimbledon 2025: Match Timings
The first match on Centre Court will get underway at 1:30 p.m. local time (BST), while the No. 1 Court will have a 1:00 p.m start. Matches on remaining courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, Europe, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows: