Wimbledon 2025 Schedule Day 5: Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

The third round of singles will get underway from Day 5 (July 4, Friday) of Wimbledon 2025. The day's must-see match is the showdown between World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and home favorite Emma Raducanu. The Brit took down the in-form Marketa Vondrousova in the previous round, signaling that she's more than prepared for her next test.
Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on Jan-Lennard Struff, while Taylor Fritz will face familiar rival Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. His compatriots Madison Keys and Amanda Anisimova will also be in action on Friday. The former will face Laura Siegemund, while the latter will take on Dalma Galfi.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova stands between Naomi Osaka and a maiden fourth-round showing at the grass court Major. Cameron Norrie, Elina Svitolina, and teen phenom João Fonseca are some of the other names in the mix. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 5 of Wimbledon 2025:
Schedule for Day 5 of Wimbledon 2025
Centre Court
Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: (5) Taylor Fritz vs (26) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: Jan-Lennard Struff vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz
Followed by: Emma Raducanu vs (1) Aryna Sabalenka
No.1 Court
Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Diane Parry vs Sonay Kartal
Followed by: Mattia Bellucci vs Cameron Norrie
Followed by: (24) Elise Mertens vs (14) Elina Svitolina
No.2 Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Naomi Osaka
Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: Laura Siegemund vs (6) Madison Keys
Followed by: Nicolas Jarry vs João Fonseca
No.3 Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Dalma Galfi vs (13) Amanda Anisimova
Followed by: (14) Andrey Rublev vs (Q) Adrian Mannarino
Followed by: Nuno Borges vs (17) Karen Khachanov
The full schedule can be found here.
Wimbledon 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at the tournament:
USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN
Canada - TSN, RDS
UK - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+
India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Wimbledon 2025: Match Timings
The first match on Centre Court will begin at 1:30 p.m. local time (BST), while proceedings on No. 1 Court will start at 1:00 p.m. Matches on the remaining courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, Europe, and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows: