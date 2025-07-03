Wimbledon 2025 Schedule Day 5: Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

The third round of singles will get underway from Day 5 (July 4, Friday) of Wimbledon 2025. The day's must-see match is the showdown between World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and home favorite Emma Raducanu. The Brit took down the in-form Marketa Vondrousova in the previous round, signaling that she's more than prepared for her next test.

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on Jan-Lennard Struff, while Taylor Fritz will face familiar rival Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. His compatriots Madison Keys and Amanda Anisimova will also be in action on Friday. The former will face Laura Siegemund, while the latter will take on Dalma Galfi.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova stands between Naomi Osaka and a maiden fourth-round showing at the grass court Major. Cameron Norrie, Elina Svitolina, and teen phenom João Fonseca are some of the other names in the mix. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 5 of Wimbledon 2025:

Schedule for Day 5 of Wimbledon 2025

Centre Court

Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: (5) Taylor Fritz vs (26) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: Jan-Lennard Struff vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz

Followed by: Emma Raducanu vs (1) Aryna Sabalenka

No.1 Court

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Diane Parry vs Sonay Kartal

Followed by: Mattia Bellucci vs Cameron Norrie

Followed by: (24) Elise Mertens vs (14) Elina Svitolina

No.2 Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Naomi Osaka

Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: Laura Siegemund vs (6) Madison Keys

Followed by: Nicolas Jarry vs João Fonseca

No.3 Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Dalma Galfi vs (13) Amanda Anisimova

Followed by: (14) Andrey Rublev vs (Q) Adrian Mannarino

Followed by: Nuno Borges vs (17) Karen Khachanov

The full schedule can be found here.

Wimbledon 2025: Where to Watch

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at the tournament:

USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN

Canada - TSN, RDS

UK - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+

India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Wimbledon 2025: Match Timings

The first match on Centre Court will begin at 1:30 p.m. local time (BST), while proceedings on No. 1 Court will start at 1:00 p.m. Matches on the remaining courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, Europe, and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Centre Court) Start Time (No. 1 Court) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA, Canada July 4, 2025, 8:30 a.m. ET July 4, 2025, 8:00 a.m. ET July 4, 2025, 6:00 a.m. ET Europe July 4, 2025, 2:30 p.m. CEST July 4, 2025, 2:00 p.m. CEST July 4, 2025, 12:00 p.m. CEST India July 4, 2025, 6:00 p.m. IST July 4, 2025, 5:30 p.m. IST July 4, 2025, 3:30 p.m. IST

