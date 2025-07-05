Wimbledon 2025 Schedule Day 7: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz lead a strong field on Day 7 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The second-week action kicks off with fourth-round matches on July 6 (Sunday).

The women’s top seed takes on former doubles partner Elise Mertens in an exciting clash between contrasting brands of tennis. Sabalenka is the only remaining top-5 seed in the draw.

Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion, meanwhile, takes on the big-hitting Russian Andrey Rublev. Both men will take to Centre Court in the final clash of the evening. They have had some big tests in the first three matches and will fight it out for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Before the two encounters though, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova opens play on the central showcourt against local favorite Sonay Kartal.

Besides, the last-standing British man in the draw, Cameron Norrie also plays his fourth-round match against the big-serving Nicolas Jarry. The likes of Amanda Anisimova and Taylor Fritz will also keep American interest alive in the competition.

With plenty of top-drawer tennis action in the offing, let's take a look at how things will unfold on Day 7 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships:

Schedule for Day 7 of Wimbledon 2025

Carlos Alcaraz is the two-time defending champion at this year's Wimbledon. (Source: Getty)

Centre Court

Starting at 1.30 pm local time: Sonay Kartal vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Followed by: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [24] Elise Mertens

Followed by: [14] Andrey Rublev vs [2] Carlos Alcaraz

No.1 Court

Starting at 1 pm local time: [5] Taylor Fritz vs Jordan Thompson

Followed by: Nicolas Jarry vs Cameron Norrie

Followed by: [30] Linda Noskova vs [13] Amanda Anisimova

No.2 Court

Starting at 11 am local time: [17] Karen Khachanov vs Kamil Majchrzak

Followed by: Solana Sierra vs Laura Siegemund

The full schedule can be found here.

Wimbledon 2025: Where to Watch

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova takes on local favorite Sonay Kartal. (Source: Getty)

Fans can check out the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at SW19:

USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN+

Canada - TSN, RDS

UK - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+

India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Wimbledon 2025: Match Timings

Taylor Fritz leads a strong American challenge. (Source: Getty)

The live-action on Day 7 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships will kick off at the following times:

Country Start Time (Centre Court) Start Time (No. 1 Court) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA, Canada July 6, 2025, 8.30 am ET July 6, 2025, 8 am ET July 6, 2025, 6 am ET Europe July 6, 2025, 2.30 pm CEST July 6, 2025, 2 pm CEST July 6, 2025, 12 pm CEST India July 6, 2025, 6 pm IST July 6, 2025, 5.30 pm IST July 6, 2025, 3.30 pm IST

