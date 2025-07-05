Wimbledon 2025 Schedule Day 7: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz lead a strong field on Day 7 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The second-week action kicks off with fourth-round matches on July 6 (Sunday).
The women’s top seed takes on former doubles partner Elise Mertens in an exciting clash between contrasting brands of tennis. Sabalenka is the only remaining top-5 seed in the draw.
Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion, meanwhile, takes on the big-hitting Russian Andrey Rublev. Both men will take to Centre Court in the final clash of the evening. They have had some big tests in the first three matches and will fight it out for a spot in the quarterfinals.
Before the two encounters though, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova opens play on the central showcourt against local favorite Sonay Kartal.
Besides, the last-standing British man in the draw, Cameron Norrie also plays his fourth-round match against the big-serving Nicolas Jarry. The likes of Amanda Anisimova and Taylor Fritz will also keep American interest alive in the competition.
With plenty of top-drawer tennis action in the offing, let's take a look at how things will unfold on Day 7 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships:
Schedule for Day 7 of Wimbledon 2025
Centre Court
Starting at 1.30 pm local time: Sonay Kartal vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Followed by: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [24] Elise Mertens
Followed by: [14] Andrey Rublev vs [2] Carlos Alcaraz
No.1 Court
Starting at 1 pm local time: [5] Taylor Fritz vs Jordan Thompson
Followed by: Nicolas Jarry vs Cameron Norrie
Followed by: [30] Linda Noskova vs [13] Amanda Anisimova
No.2 Court
Starting at 11 am local time: [17] Karen Khachanov vs Kamil Majchrzak
Followed by: Solana Sierra vs Laura Siegemund
Wimbledon 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can check out the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at SW19:
USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN+
Canada - TSN, RDS
UK - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+
India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar
Wimbledon 2025: Match Timings
