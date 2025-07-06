Wimbledon 2025 Schedule Day 8: Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Fourth-round matches will conclude on Day 8 (Monday, July 7) of Wimbledon 2025. Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic are the top headliners of the day. The Italian has matched an Open Era record set half a century ago. He has conceded only 17 games en route to the fourth round here, equalling the record set by Jan Kodes at the All England Club in 1972.

Sinner will take on Grigor Dimitrov for a spot in the last eight. Djokovic, meanwhile, completed a century of wins at the tournament, becoming the second man after Roger Federer to do so. His third-round win over compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic was his milestone 100th at the venue. He will face Alex de Minaur in the fourth round.

Swiatek will be eyeing to advance to the quarterfinals here for the second time in her career, though Clara Tauson, who took out Elena Rybakina, stands in her way. Mirra Andreeva and Emma Navarro will lock horns in the only match between top 10 players. Belinda Bencic, Marin Cilic and Ben Shelton are the other notable names in the mix on Monday.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 8 of Wimbledon 2025:

Schedule for Day 8 of Wimbledon 2025

Centre Court

Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: (11) Alex de Minaur vs (6) Novak Djokovic

Followed by: (7) Mirra Andreeva vs (10) Emma Navarro

Followed by: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (19) Grigor Dimitrov

No.1 Court

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (18) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Belinda Bencic

Followed by: (10) Ben Shelton vs Lorenzo Sonego

Followed by: (8) Iga Swiatek vs (23) Clara Tauson

No.2 Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Marin Cilic vs (22) Flavio Cobolli

Followed by: (19) Liudmila Samsonova vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Wimbledon 2025: Where to Watch

Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can check out the following channels and sites to keep a track of their favorite players in action at the tournament:

USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN

Canada - TSN, RDS

UK - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+

India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Wimbledon 2025: Match Timings

The first match on Centre Court will get underway at 1:30 p.m. local time (BST), while proceedings on No. 1 Court will commence at 1:00 p.m. Matches on the remaining courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, Europe, and India for Day 8 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Centre Court) Start Time (No. 1 Court) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA, Canada July 7, 2025, 8:30 a.m. ET July 7, 2025, 8:00 a.m. ET July 7, 2025, 6:00 a.m. ET Europe July 7, 2025, 2:30 p.m. CEST July 7, 2025, 2:00 p.m. CEST July 7, 2025, 12:00 p.m. CEST India July 7, 2025, 6:00 p.m. IST July 7, 2025, 5:30 p.m. IST July 7, 2025, 3:30 p.m. IST

