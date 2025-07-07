Wimbledon 2025 Schedule Day 9: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

  • home icon
By Vedant Chandel
Modified Jul 07, 2025 15:26 GMT
Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty
Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka headline quarterfinal action to take place on Day 9 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The duo will lock horns with surprise quarterfinalists in their respective encounters.

Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion, takes on local favorite Cameron Norrie. The Spaniard had come through a four-set encounter against Andrey Rublev in the last-16, while Norrie outlasted Nicolas Jarry in a marathon five-set tussle.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, scored a tight two-set win over former doubles partner Elise Mertens in her last match. Her opponent, Laura Siegemund, continued to disrupt the draw with a win over Solana Sierra. The 107-ranked German had earlier taken out the likes of Australian Open champ Madison Keys and former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez.

also-read-trending Trending

Out on Court 1, top-ranked American Taylor Fritz will square off against Karen Khachanov while Amanda Anisimova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will clash for a maiden Wimbledon semifinal spot.

With top-draw action lined up for the day, let's take a detailed look at the schedule for Day 9 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships:

Schedule for Day 9 of Wimbledon 2025

Aryna Sabalenka is the top women&#039;s singles seed at this year&#039;s Wimbledon. (Source: Getty)
Centre Court

Starting at 1.30 pm local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Laura Siegemund

Followed by: Cameron Norrie vs [2] Carlos Alcaraz

No.1 Court

Starting at 1 pm local time: [5] Taylor Fritz vs Karen Khachanov [17]

Followed by: Amanda Anisimova [13] vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

No.2 Court

Starting at 11 am local time: Rinky Hijikata / David Pel vs Rafael Matos / Marcelo Melo

Followed by (Not before 1 pm local time): Olivia Gadecki / Desirae Krawczyk vs Caroline Dolehide / Sofia Kenin [16]

Followed by: Bob Bryan / Mike Bryan vs Tommy Haas / Feliciano Lopez (Gentlemen's Invitation Doubles)

The full schedule can be found here.

Wimbledon 2025: Where to Watch

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova takes on Amanda Anisimova. (Source: Getty)
Fans can check out the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at SW19:

USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN+

Canada - TSN, RDS

UK - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+

India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Wimbledon 2025: Match Timings

Taylor Fritz is looking to make his first Wimbledon semifinal. (Source: Getty)
The live-action on Day 9 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships will kick off at the following times:

CountryStart Time (Centre Court)Start Time (No. 1 Court)Start Time (Remaining courts)
USA, CanadaJuly 8, 2025, 8.30 am ETJuly 8, 2025, 8 am ETJuly 8, 2025, 6 am ET
EuropeJuly 8, 2025, 2.30 pm CESTJuly 8, 2025, 2 pm CESTJuly 8, 2025, 12 pm CEST
IndiaJuly 8, 2025, 6 pm ISTJuly 8, 2025, 5.30 pm ISTJuly 8, 2025, 3.30 pm IST
About the author
Vedant Chandel

Vedant Chandel

Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.

Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.

While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."

Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies.

Know More

Edited by Mitali
