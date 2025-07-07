Wimbledon 2025 Schedule Day 9: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka headline quarterfinal action to take place on Day 9 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The duo will lock horns with surprise quarterfinalists in their respective encounters.

Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion, takes on local favorite Cameron Norrie. The Spaniard had come through a four-set encounter against Andrey Rublev in the last-16, while Norrie outlasted Nicolas Jarry in a marathon five-set tussle.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, scored a tight two-set win over former doubles partner Elise Mertens in her last match. Her opponent, Laura Siegemund, continued to disrupt the draw with a win over Solana Sierra. The 107-ranked German had earlier taken out the likes of Australian Open champ Madison Keys and former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez.

Out on Court 1, top-ranked American Taylor Fritz will square off against Karen Khachanov while Amanda Anisimova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will clash for a maiden Wimbledon semifinal spot.

With top-draw action lined up for the day, let's take a detailed look at the schedule for Day 9 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships:

Schedule for Day 9 of Wimbledon 2025

Aryna Sabalenka is the top women's singles seed at this year's Wimbledon. (Source: Getty)

Centre Court

Starting at 1.30 pm local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Laura Siegemund

Followed by: Cameron Norrie vs [2] Carlos Alcaraz

No.1 Court

Starting at 1 pm local time: [5] Taylor Fritz vs Karen Khachanov [17]

Followed by: Amanda Anisimova [13] vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

No.2 Court

Starting at 11 am local time: Rinky Hijikata / David Pel vs Rafael Matos / Marcelo Melo

Followed by (Not before 1 pm local time): Olivia Gadecki / Desirae Krawczyk vs Caroline Dolehide / Sofia Kenin [16]

Followed by: Bob Bryan / Mike Bryan vs Tommy Haas / Feliciano Lopez (Gentlemen's Invitation Doubles)

The full schedule can be found here.

Wimbledon 2025: Where to Watch

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova takes on Amanda Anisimova. (Source: Getty)

Fans can check out the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at SW19:

USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN+

Canada - TSN, RDS

UK - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+

India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Wimbledon 2025: Match Timings

Taylor Fritz is looking to make his first Wimbledon semifinal. (Source: Getty)

The live-action on Day 9 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships will kick off at the following times:

Country Start Time (Centre Court) Start Time (No. 1 Court) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA, Canada July 8, 2025, 8.30 am ET July 8, 2025, 8 am ET July 8, 2025, 6 am ET Europe July 8, 2025, 2.30 pm CEST July 8, 2025, 2 pm CEST July 8, 2025, 12 pm CEST India July 8, 2025, 6 pm IST July 8, 2025, 5.30 pm IST July 8, 2025, 3.30 pm IST

