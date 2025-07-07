Wimbledon 2025 Schedule Day 9: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka headline quarterfinal action to take place on Day 9 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The duo will lock horns with surprise quarterfinalists in their respective encounters.
Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion, takes on local favorite Cameron Norrie. The Spaniard had come through a four-set encounter against Andrey Rublev in the last-16, while Norrie outlasted Nicolas Jarry in a marathon five-set tussle.
Sabalenka, meanwhile, scored a tight two-set win over former doubles partner Elise Mertens in her last match. Her opponent, Laura Siegemund, continued to disrupt the draw with a win over Solana Sierra. The 107-ranked German had earlier taken out the likes of Australian Open champ Madison Keys and former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez.
Out on Court 1, top-ranked American Taylor Fritz will square off against Karen Khachanov while Amanda Anisimova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will clash for a maiden Wimbledon semifinal spot.
With top-draw action lined up for the day, let's take a detailed look at the schedule for Day 9 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships:
Schedule for Day 9 of Wimbledon 2025
Centre Court
Starting at 1.30 pm local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Laura Siegemund
Followed by: Cameron Norrie vs [2] Carlos Alcaraz
No.1 Court
Starting at 1 pm local time: [5] Taylor Fritz vs Karen Khachanov [17]
Followed by: Amanda Anisimova [13] vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
No.2 Court
Starting at 11 am local time: Rinky Hijikata / David Pel vs Rafael Matos / Marcelo Melo
Followed by (Not before 1 pm local time): Olivia Gadecki / Desirae Krawczyk vs Caroline Dolehide / Sofia Kenin [16]
Followed by: Bob Bryan / Mike Bryan vs Tommy Haas / Feliciano Lopez (Gentlemen's Invitation Doubles)
Wimbledon 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can check out the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at SW19:
USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN+
Canada - TSN, RDS
UK - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+
India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar
Wimbledon 2025: Match Timings
