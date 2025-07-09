Wimbledon 2025 Semifinal: Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic will contest their first Wimbledon semifinal against each other at the tournament's 2025 edition on Thursday (July 10). Both women came through tight two-set wins in their respective quarterfinal contests to set up the last-four showdown.
Swiatek was the first to book her spot in the semifinal with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Liudmila Samsonova. The Pole was cruising with a lead of a set and a break, but her opponent mounted a strong comeback. Samsonova erased a break deficit twice in the second set with some big ball-striking but could not hold her nerve when serving to stay in the contest at 5-6 in the second set.
The Pole has previously beaten the likes of Clara Tauson and Danielle Collins in straight sets to make the quarterfinals. The only set she has dropped this week was her opener against Caty McNally in the second round.
The American had flummoxed the former World No. 1 with her all-court game and frequent dashes to the front court. She took the opening set in their second-round contest 7-5, but her opponent was able to steady the ship and eventually came through 6-2, 6-1 in the next two sets.
Bencic, meanwhile, was a 7-6(3), 7-6(2) victor over seventh seed Mirra Andreeva in their quarterfinal contest. The Swiss used her flat groundstokes to spread the court beautifully. Her opponent did a great job to defend but was unable to keep pace with the Swiss in the tiebreakers.
The Swiss player had previously been tested in her third-round encounter against Elisabetta Cocciaretto, winning the titanic tussle 10-7 in the deciding-set tiebreaker.
Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic match timing
Fixture details: [1] Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic
Venue: Centre Court
Timing: Not before 2.45 pm local time
Wimbledon 2025 live streaming and TV channel details
Viewers can tune into the following channels and websites to watch the 2025 Wimbledon semifinal between Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic:
USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN
UK - BBC, TNT Sports
Canada - RDS, TSN
France - beIN Sports France
Austria - Prime Video
Belgium - Eurosport, HBO Max
Switzerland - SRF, RTS, RSI
South Africa - Tennis South Africa
Morocco - beIN Sports MENA
Brazil - ESPN
China - CCTV, SMG Great Sports Channel
Vietnam - SPOTV
Japan - WOWOW
Singapore - SPOTV, StarHub
India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar
South Korea - CJ Media
Australia - Stan Sport, Channel Nine
New Zealand - ESPN