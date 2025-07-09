Wimbledon 2025 Semifinal: Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic will contest their first Wimbledon semifinal against each other at the tournament's 2025 edition on Thursday (July 10). Both women came through tight two-set wins in their respective quarterfinal contests to set up the last-four showdown.

Swiatek was the first to book her spot in the semifinal with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Liudmila Samsonova. The Pole was cruising with a lead of a set and a break, but her opponent mounted a strong comeback. Samsonova erased a break deficit twice in the second set with some big ball-striking but could not hold her nerve when serving to stay in the contest at 5-6 in the second set.

The Pole has previously beaten the likes of Clara Tauson and Danielle Collins in straight sets to make the quarterfinals. The only set she has dropped this week was her opener against Caty McNally in the second round.

The American had flummoxed the former World No. 1 with her all-court game and frequent dashes to the front court. She took the opening set in their second-round contest 7-5, but her opponent was able to steady the ship and eventually came through 6-2, 6-1 in the next two sets.

Bencic, meanwhile, was a 7-6(3), 7-6(2) victor over seventh seed Mirra Andreeva in their quarterfinal contest. The Swiss used her flat groundstokes to spread the court beautifully. Her opponent did a great job to defend but was unable to keep pace with the Swiss in the tiebreakers.

The Swiss player had previously been tested in her third-round encounter against Elisabetta Cocciaretto, winning the titanic tussle 10-7 in the deciding-set tiebreaker.

Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic match timing

Iga Swiatek is the eighth seed at this year's Wimbledon. (Source: Getty)

Fixture details: [1] Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic

Venue: Centre Court

Timing: Not before 2.45 pm local time

Wimbledon 2025 live streaming and TV channel details

Belinda Bencic is unseeded at this year's Wimbledon. (Source: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and websites to watch the 2025 Wimbledon semifinal between Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic:

USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN

UK - BBC, TNT Sports

Canada - RDS, TSN

France - beIN Sports France

Austria - Prime Video

Belgium - Eurosport, HBO Max

Switzerland - SRF, RTS, RSI

South Africa - Tennis South Africa

Morocco - beIN Sports MENA

Brazil - ESPN

China - CCTV, SMG Great Sports Channel

Vietnam - SPOTV

Japan - WOWOW

Singapore - SPOTV, StarHub

India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar

South Korea - CJ Media

Australia - Stan Sport, Channel Nine

New Zealand - ESPN

