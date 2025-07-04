Wimbledon 2025 Updated Odds: After Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula & other seeds' exits, who are the new women's singles favorites?

The loss of second seed Coco Gauff and third seed Jessica Pegula in the first round of Wimbledon 2025 stood out despite a plethora of upsets. The former won the French Open a few weeks ago, while the latter won one of the warm-up events on grass days before the season's third Major.

Ad

Both of them were thus considered among the top favorites to make a play for the title. Furthermore, last year's runner-up Jasmine Paolini's campaign concluded in the second round, while top 10 players Zheng Qinwen and Paula Badosa faltered at the first hurdle. However, their departure has only boosted the odds of those left in the draw as the third round gets underway from Friday, July 4.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the bookies' clear favorite to win the title now. She has reached the final of the past three Majors, winning the US Open last year and losing in the summit clash of the Australian Open and the French Open this year. She has +190 odds of winning her maiden title at Wimbledon.

Ad

Trending

Elena Rybakina, who triumphed at the All England Club three years ago, has been given +300 odds of another victory. The oddsmakers have considerable faith in Iga Swiatek as well, giving her +600 odds of going all the way here. Madison Keys, who reigned supreme at the Melbourne Major this year, has +1000 odds of adding a Wimbledon title to her expanding trophy cabinet.

Amanda Anisimova and Mirra Andreeva among the top picks to win Wimbledon 2025

Mirra Andreeva at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva was among the few top names to survive the carnage of the first two rounds at Wimbledon 2025. Her best result at a Major has been a semifinal showing at the French Open 2024. She reached the fourth round here on her debut in 2023. The oddsmakers have given her +1100 odds of winning the title at SW19.

Ad

Amanda Anisimova is on the hunt for her maiden Major title. She has the game to thrive on grass and her results in the lead-up to the grass court Major indicated that. With the loss of other big names, she now has +1400 odds of hoisting the winner's trophy here.

Home favorite Emma Raducanu has been given +1600 odds of winning the title. She hasn't reached a final since her title-winning run at the US Open 2021, and has to get past top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the third round as well. Emma Navarro, who made the last eight here a year ago, has +2000 odds of being the last woman left standing at the All England Club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More