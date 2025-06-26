Wimbledon 2025 weather: Forecast for each day, rain probability & what to expect in London

The tennis world is abuzz with excitement as the countdown to Wimbledon 2025 continues with much fanfare. The season's third Major will get underway from Monday, June 30, and conclude on Sunday, July 13. With legions of fans flocking to the tournament, an enjoyable experience is contingent on pleasant weather conditions.

The first day of the tournament is expected to be bright and sunny, perhaps a little too much. The weather guide is reporting a maximum temperature of 34°C on Monday, June 30. Clear skies with a high of 32°C is expected on Tuesday, July 1. The rains could play spoilsport on Wednesday, July 2.

It will be business as usual on Centre Court and Court No. 1 even if it rains as they're equipped with retractable roofs. However, play on outside courts will be at the mercy of the weather. It is expected to be partially clouded on Thursday, July 3, and the same conditions are supposed to be in play for the next two days as well.

After a brief respite from rains, they could make an appearance once again from Sunday, July 6. The weather forecast doesn't get any better for the next two days either, with the tournament being predicted to be lashed by heavy rains until Tuesday, July 8.

The skies are expected to open up once again on Wednesday, July 9, though the sun is expected to play hide and seek. This weather is expected to last until Thursday, July 10. The meteorological department predicts one final downpour to affect Wimbledon on Friday, July 11.

The weather during the championship weekend (July 12 and 13) is expected to be free from rainfall. However, with the finals being played on Centre Court, which has a roof, the play won't be affected for too long even if it starts to pour out of the blue.

Wimbledon 2025 shouldn't be impacted by adverse weather this year

Dusan Lajovic and Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Wimbledon 2025 is expected to proceed smoothly this time without any massive delays. The schedule goes for a toss when the tournament gets hit with torrential downpour during the first and second rounds, which encompasses the first four days of the tournament.

With clear skies being on the radar for the first couple of days, the first round should wrap up without a hitch. With rains expected to make an appearance on the third day of Wimbledon (Wednesday, July 2), the second-round matches could be affected. However, with only one day of rainfall predicted in the first week, it shouldn't lead to a huge backlog of matches.

Fans have never let the gloomy weather at Wimbledon dampen their high spirits. So regardless of the weather forecast, they will be excited to see their favorite players in action.

