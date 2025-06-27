Wimbledon 2025 women's singles draw: Biggest winner and loser ft. Iga Swiatek 

The women's singles draw for 2025 Wimbledon was unveiled earlier on Friday (June 27) to great fervour from tennis fans. Each one of Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff has received top seeding at the grasscourt Major and will be eager to win their first-ever title.

Ad

Sabalenka and Gauff are the two top seeds at the third Grand Slam tournament of the year and have received somewhat straightforward draws at SW19. Swiatek, meanwhile, has been the recipient of a much more difficult draw as she is set to face some top names before the semifinals themselves.

On that note, let's take a look at the biggest winners and losers in terms of the women's singles draw at the 2025 Wimbledon:

Ad

Trending

Aryna Sabalenka has received a relatively easy draw at Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka practices at the All England Club | Image Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka has been handed a straightforward path to the women's summit clash at Wimbledon, barring a few tricky match-ups in between. The Belarusian will face Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine in the first round, following which she will take on either New Zealand's Lulu Sun or the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova for a place in the third round of the tournament.

Ad

While the going gets relatively tougher for the World No. 1 in the third round with prospective match-ups against the likes of Marketa Vondrousova, Emma Raducanu, and McCartney Kessler awaiting her, she is in for a much kinder Round-of-16 match in the form of either 14th-seeded Elina Svitolina or 24th-seeded Elise Mertens. Out of all of the players in the first week of the tournament, only Vondrousova has defeated the 27-year-old recently.

Ad

Provided she makes it to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, Sabalenka is projected to face sixth-seeded Madison Keys or ninth-seeded Paula Badosa - both of whom have never gone past the last-eight stage at SW19. The three-time Major winner could then face either defending finalist Jasmine Paolini, fifth-seeded Zheng Qinwen, former quarterfinalist Jelena Ostapenko, or Queen's Club runner-up Amanda Anisimova for a place in the women's singles final. All in all, the top seed has a match-up disadvantage against only a handful of players in her path to the final, meaning she certainly has benefited from how her part of the draw is structured.

Ad

Iga Swiatek will have to fight past Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina just to make the last four at Wimbledon

Day 6 - Bad Homburg Open Powered By Solarwatt 2025 - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, has certainly drawn the ire of the tennis draw gods at Wimbledon this fortnight. The Pole's first-round match against Russia's Polina Kudermetova and her projected second-round match against either USA's Caty McNally or Great Britain's Jodie Burrage are easy on paper. However, the eighth seed will have to be on top of her game from the third round onwards as she can face either 26th-seeded Marta Kostyuk or the dangerous Danielle Collins, who upset her in the third round of last month's Italian Open.

Ad

Swiatek will then have her hands full if she manages to make it to the fourth round, as a prospective encounter against 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina awaits her. The two players contested a very close match in the Round of 16 of the French Open last month, where the 24-year-old overcame a set and a break deficit to get past her Kazakh opponent.

If she douses Rybakina's challenge, the five-time Major winner will most likely run into second-seeded Coco Gauff, who is vying for an elusive "Channel Slam" at SW19 this fortnight. The World No. 8 will get some respite in her last-four match if she manages to beat Gauff and Rybakina, with the likes of third-seeded Jessica Pegula, seventh-seeded Mirra Andreeva, or defending champion Barbora Krejcikova being her projected semifinal opponents.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More