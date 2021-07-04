Wimbledon to allow capacity crowds from quarterfinals onwards

The All England Club announced earlier on Sunday that capacity crowds would be allowed in for the quarterfinals, semifinals and final at Wimbledon this year.

Although Wimbledon was only supposed to have full crowds for the final weekend, the organizers have now confirmed that from the quarterfinals onwards, Center Court and Court 1 will operate at full capacity.

It also must be noted that 50% crowds would be allowed for the fourth-round fixtures on Monday. Centre Court can accommodate nearly 15,000 fans, while Court 1 can accommodate nearly 12,500 fans.

Tournament organizers said they made the decision following the successful staging of the first week.

"Following the successful staging of the first week of the Championships, as agreed with the Government's Events Research Programme and in consultation with our Local Authority in Merton, the AELTC is pleased to confirm that Centre and No.1 Court will feature 100% capacity crowds for the Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Finals," Wimbledon organizers said in a statement.

This means Wimbledon will be the first sporting event in the UK to have full attendance in an outdoor stadium since the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year.

Wimbledon will be the first Grand Slam to welcome full crowds since onset of COVID-19 pandemic

Unlike the last four Grand Slams, which were played either with no fans or a cap on spectators, Wimbledon will be at full capacity for a majority of the second week.

Spectators were barred from attending matches at the US Open last year, while Roland Garros, which had to be delayed until September, permitted only 11,000 fans on-site over the course of the event.

The Australian Open and the French Open this year increased fan attendance after the number of COVID-19 infections reduced, and Wimbledon has now taken that a step further.

Fans attending matches will still be required to follow strict health regulations. They will be required to show proof of their COVID-19 status on arrival, or a negative lateral flow test for those aged 11 and over.

They have not been mandated to wear masks during their time on the grounds or in the stadium, but have still been advised by the NHS to cover their faces.

