Wimbledon braces for Just Stop Oil protests, urges players not to make Jonny Bairstow-like intervention

yWimbledon organizers are taking precautions to ensure the smooth running of the Championships amidst potential protests, and urging players not to take matters into their own hands.

In light of recent disruptions during sporting events like the Grand National, the World Snooker Championship, and the second Ashes Test, concerns have arisen that the environmental activist group, Just Stop Oil, may target the prestigious tennis tournament.

During the second Ashes Test at Lord's, England cricketer Jonny Bairstow tackled a protester who had entered the field carrying a can of orange paint. Bairstow swiftly intercepted the intruder, removing him from the field and handing him over to security.

In the wake of the anticipated protests, Wimbledon officials are prompting players not to take matters into their own hands, referencing Bairstow's attempt to remove a protester in London. Specialized security teams will be deployed to handle any pitch invaders, with players expected to cooperate and leave the intervention to the professionals.

Cameron Norrie, the British No 1 tennis player, revealed that the possibility of protests was discussed at the Queen's Club, where security personnel warned the players.

“Actually, at Queen’s, they were talking about the possibility of protests as well. One of the security guards said there was a good chance maybe one day, they were gonna come on and so just to be ready for it” said British No. 1 Cameron Norrie.

Norrie acknowledged the disruption caused by protests but expressed a lighthearted perspective, hoping that any disturbances would occur at opportune moments to break his opponent's rhythm.

“It could happen and hopefully it happens at the best moment possible to me to break the rhythm of my opponent! But it is what it is, and I’ll have to deal with it and it’s been happening more and more so let’s see.” Norrie stated.

Wimbledon's ground staff has also devised contingency plans in case protesters manage to deface the court with colored chalk. A vacuum cleaner will be readily available to address any such incidents. However, organizers remain optimistic that such measures will not be necessary.

"We have plans in place to mitigate the risks" - Assures AELTC operations director ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Michelle Dite, the AELTC operations director, recently emphasized the Wimbledon tournament's commitment to safety and security. Collaborating with the Metropolitan Police and other relevant organizations, Wimbledon aims to maintain a safe environment commensurate with the prevailing risks.

"Throughout the year we work closely with the Metropolitan Police and other relevant organizations to ensure that the Championships is as safe and secure as possible and that our plans and measures are commensurate with the threat level and prevailing risks. We ask that all visitors to the Championships respect the safety and enjoyment of all guests who are in attendance," said Dite

Dite assured that comprehensive security plans and partnerships with specialist agencies are in place, and appropriate specialist teams will respond swiftly to any incidents.

“Our conditions of entry, which were updated in April 2023, include guidance on prohibited items and disruptive behaviour, any breaches of these conditions will be dealt with in accordance with our code of conduct. We have plans in place to mitigate the risks working in partnership with specialist agencies, and should an incident occur the appropriate specialist teams will respond." he added.

With these measures in motion, Wimbledon organizers are striving to ensure the smooth running of the tournament while prioritizing the safety and enjoyment of all involved.

