"Wimbledon changed my plans" - Elina Svitolina gives away weekend tickets to Harry Styles concert after making it to SW19 second week

Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina faced a unique dilemma after reaching the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The former World No. 3 had previously purchased tickets to attend a concert by her favorite singer, Harry Styles, in Vienna on July 8. However, her success at the grass-court Grand Slam means a change in plans.

Svitolina had originally intended to take a break from tennis and enjoy some music over the weekend. She had booked two tickets to see Harry Styles, who is currently on his Love On Tour.

Nevertheless, her remarkable performance on the court required her to remain in London and prepare for her upcoming fourth-round match against Victoria Azarenka, scheduled for Monday.

Not wanting to disappoint her fellow 'Harries', Svitolina took to Instagram to announce that she would be giving away her concert tickets. She posted a story on Friday, July 7, with the caption:

"Hey guys!! I was supposed to go to see my fav 🤩 Harry Styles concert in Vienna tomorrow... but Wimbledon changed my plans 😅😅. Someone wants to go? I have two tickets."

Elina Svitolina on Instagram

Svitolina, who received a wildcard entry for Wimbledon after returning from maternity leave earlier this year, has been in exceptional form at the All-England Club. Svitolina has sailed through the first three rounds with ease, triumphing over Venus Williams, Elise Mertens, and Sofia Kenin respectively.

Elina Svitolina and Victoria Azarenka to face off in Wimbledon fourth round

Elina Svitolina in Wimbledon 2023

Elina Svitolina, the current World No. 76, will face World No. 20 Victoria Azarenka in the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Sunday. This will be the sixth meeting between the two, with Azarenka leading the head-to-head 5-0.

This season, the Ukrainian won a title in Strasbourg, reached the quarterfinals of Roland Garros and the semifinals in Saint Malo. Azarenka, meanwhile, has also been in decent form. The two-time Grand Slam champion reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and the quarterfinals in Adelaide.

The Belaruisan has been impressive at Wimbledon, dropping only one set in her first three matches. She beat Daria Kasatkina in straight sets in the third round. Both players are known for their aggressive baseline game, powerful groundstrokes and solid returns.

The match promises to be a high-quality affair, with both players looking to make a statement at the All England Club. Elina Svitolina will be eager to get her first win over Azarenka and continue her remarkable comeback story. Victoria Azarenka, on the other hand, will be determined to maintain her dominance over Svitolina and advance to her first Wimbledon quarterfinal since 2015.

Poll : 0 votes