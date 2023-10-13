"Wimbledon knew something" - Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner poster was an interesting marketing strategy according to Pam Shriver

Pam Shriver recently stated that Wimbledon's decision to showcase Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in one of the tournament's official posters was an interesting marketing strategy.

Alcaraz and Sinner are touted to be the next big rivalry in the coming years. The duo have played against each other seven times so far with Sinner leading the head-to-head 4-3.

Though Sinner has not risen up the ranks the way Alcaraz has, he is still believed to be a fierce competitor for the Spaniard. In the past couple of decades, the rivalry between Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer generated great interest.

However, that interest has faded away in recent times with Federer's retirement and Nadal's continuous struggle with his injuries. Therefore, an Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry might be a good replacement. Pam Shriver touched upon the same during a recent episode of Tennis Channel's Inside-In podcast.

"When you think about one of the more interesting off-court marketing things, it was the Wimbledon poster right… the rivalry poster that had Alcaraz and Sinner walking down the steps," Shriver said.

Shriver suggested that Wimbledon was smart enough to identify the potential of a new rivalry involving the two youngsters, who have contrasting personalities.

"A lot of people didn’t [like it] but maybe Wimbledon knew something certainly given how close they’re in ages and their main contrast is a little bit of their game but it’s really that personality difference that makes it fun," she added.

The poster Shriver mentioned depicted the greatest of rivalries by including the likes of Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, and others. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner were placed at the forefront, perhaps hinting at the next set of adversaries.

Expand Tweet

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have played one final and three semifinals against each other

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner greet each other: China Open 2023

Three out of seven encounters between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner so far have been battles for a place in the finals of various tournaments.

Both players came face to face for the first time in the year 2021 at the Paris Masters. Alcaraz defeated the 22-year-old in straight sets to draw the first blood.

Sinner then bounced back with two back-to-back wins the following year. He defeated the Spaniard in the fourth round of Wimbledon and in the final of the Croatia Open. The duo have not met in a summit clash since then.

Carlos Alcaraz, however, leveled the head-to-head with his US Open quarterfinal triumph over the Italian. The two traded wins in the next two semifinal encounters at the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open.

Sinner recently edged ahead with his latest final-four victory over the 20-year-old at the 2023 China Open.