Wimbledon quarterfinalist Christopher Eubanks set for top-30 debut just months after breaking inside Top 100

Christopher Eubanks' impressive 2023 season continues as he is set to break into the top 30 of the ATP singles rankings for the first time in his career.

Eubanks had a dream run in his Wimbledon debut, as he reached the quarterfinals of the third Grand Slam of the year before losing to former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller. En route to his last-eight run, the 27-year-old beat the likes of Cameron Norrie and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Christopher Eubanks recently competed at the Atlanta Open. The fifth seed beat two of his compatriots — Andres Martin and Brandon Nakashima. However, his run ended in the quarterfinals once again as he lost to Aleksandar Vukic 6-4, 6-4. Despite the loss, Eubanks will make his Top-30 debut when the rankings are updated on Monday, July 31.

The current World No. 32 made his top 100 debut in the first week of April 2023. At the Miami Open, the American made his way through the qualifiers and even reached the quarterfinals, beating players such as Borna Coric and Adrian Mannarino. However, the American lost to Medvedev in the last-eight clash. With his quarterfinal finish, Eubanks broke into the top 100 of the ATP singles rankings.

Earlier this month, the American won the ATP 250 Mallorca Open. In Spain, Eubanks defeated the likes of Ben Shelton, Lloyd Harris, and Mannarino to win his maiden tour title. Soon after his win, Christopher Eubanks debuted in the top 50 of the rankings.

Christopher Eubanks is set to compete at the 2023 Citi Open

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Christopher Eubanks will next be competing at the ATP 500 Citi Open in Washington. Seeded 11th, he has received a bye in the first round and hence will be kicking off his campaign in the second round.

The American will face either Lloyd Harris or Kei Nishikori in his first match. Eubanks faced Harris in the semifinals of the Mallorca Championships, where the former held onto his nerves as he saved five match points to eventually beat the South African.

If he wins in the second round of the Citi Open, Eubanks could face seventh-seed Adrian Mannarino. The American is also participating in the doubles category and has teamed up with Sebastian Korda. The All-American duo will be up against Hubert Hurkacz and Frances Tiafoe in the first round on Monday, July 31.

At last year's Citi Open, Christopher Eubanks lost to Tiafoe in the second round in the singles category.