"Wimbledon was special this year" - Daniil Medvedev celebrates daughter Alisa's 1st time at SW19 with wife

Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev recently celebrated his daughter Alisa's first appearance at the Wimbledon Championships with his wife, Daria Medvedeva.

Medvedev enjoyed a solid run in the tournament in London, defeating Arthur Fery, Adrian Mannarino, Marton Fucsovics, Jiri Lehecka, and Christopher Eubanks to set up a semifinal clash with Carlos Alcaraz.

The Russian, however, suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of World No. 1 and eventual champion Alcaraz on Friday (July 14). Alcaraz dominated Medvedev and defeated him in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3, on Centre Court.

Medvedev had never advanced past the fourth round in his four appearances at the All England Club. So reaching the semifinals was his best result here to date.

Daniil Medvedev took to Instagram after his exit from SW19 to share adorable photos with his daughter, Alisa, who was attending the tournament for the first time, and his wife, Daria Medvedeva.

"Wimbledon was special this year," Medvedev wrote in the caption.

"If one would ask me, are you happy with the semifinal? I'm like yes and no" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev pictured at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Daniil Medvedev was asked in a press conference after his elimination from Wimbledon 2023 if he was satisfied with reaching the semifinals. He stated that he was happy about reaching the last four for the first time, but disappointed because he wanted to play Novak Djokovic in the final and lift the trophy.

"I would say like this - how can we say it - if one would ask me, Are you happy with the semifinal? I'm like yes and no. For sure if I'm in the semifinal, I want to win it. I want to play against Novak on Sunday. I want to try to hold the trophy," Daniil Medvedev said.

"But it's my best Wimbledon so far. Normally on grass I didn't feel amazing. These two weeks I felt great. I'm trying usually after the losses to find the positives. I was in four best players of the tournament, together with amazing players: Jannik, Novak, and Carlos," he added.

Medvedev added:

"It's great to prove that again and again I can be in the deepest stages of the biggest tournaments. But I will be disappointed with the loss. The only thing I can say to myself is next time, try better. Try to win a slam next time. Try to beat Alcaraz or whoever else next time. That's the only way till you finish your career."