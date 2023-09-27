“Wimbledon and US Open this year showed that there’s more to men's tennis than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal” - Alexandra Stevenson

Former American tennis player Alexandra Stevenson has suggested that men's tennis can move on from Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, given that Carlos Alcaraz won the Wimbledon Championships and Novak Djokovic won the US Open this year.

In her debut appearance on "Match Point Canada," a tennis podcast on Spotify, Stevenson served up a mention of this year's Wimbledon and the US Open. She opined how men's tennis was a whole new ball game without Federer and Nadal in the mix, and with other players stealing the show. The 42-year-old American named a few players with a shot at Grand Slam glory.

“I think Wimbledon and US Open this year showed that there’s more to now Roger and Rafa and Andy Murray, I mean Andy Murray is still playing and he’s stilll exciting to watch but there is more to men’s tennis to watch than those three and then there is now a handful of guys that are exciting, may be even more than a handful may be there is six guys that could win Grand Slams right now, even though Novak is just dominating(laughs)," Stevenson said.

She further highlighted the names of the players who did well at the Majors this year and saw them as the ones to watch out for in the future.

“Medvedev, you have him, you have got Alcaraz, obviously, you got Novak, I could even throw in Rublev, even though he hasn’t gone past the quarters, I mean the guy has gone to how many quarterfinals? ('Nine of them now,' the host replies) Yeah that’s impressive. So you have got, I mean Ben Shelton. He’s not ready to win a Grand Slam but who knows? Maybe the draw opens up and he could do it. So Frances Tiafoe”, she added.

The former World No. 18 said that currently in the vanguard, Carlos Alcaraz has revitalized men's tennis in the absence of Federer and Nadal.

“So I feel like this US Open was important for the tennis world again to see on the men’s side, there are lot of new characters and there are more and they are exciting and their personality and I feel like Alcaraz is leading the charge obviously and he has really invigorated the men’s game after people being upset that Roger and Rafa are not playing”, she concluded.

