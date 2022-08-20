Winston-Salem Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The Winston-Salem Open will be held at Wake Forest University in North Carolina from August 21-27. The ATP 250 event presents the final opportunity for men to get some wins under their belt before heading to the US Open.

Having begun as an exhibition event at Long Island in 1981, the tournament joined the ATP tour in 1990. It moved to New Haven in 2005 before settling in Winston-Salem in 2011.

Despite its short history, the Winston-Salem Open has attracted some of the top names in the sport over the years. Czech legend Ivan Lendl remains its most successful champion, having lifted the trophy as many as five times.

Yevgeny Kafelnikov, Tommy Haas, Lleyton Hewitt, Marin Cilic, John Isner, Daniil Medvedev, and Hubert Hurkacz are others who have won the title. World No. 49 Ilya Ivashka of Belarus won the title last year, beating Mikael Ymer 6-0, 6-2 in the final.

This time too, the Winston-Salem Open has a strong line-up of players. Former ATP Finals winner Grigor Dimitrov leads the 48-player singles draw. Botic van de Zandschulp, Holger Rune and Maxime Cressy complete the top four seeds.

Lorenzo Musetti, Nikoloz Basilashvili, Sebastian Baez, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Emil Ruusuvuori and Benjamin Bonzi round out the top 10 seeds. They are followed by Ilya Ivashka, Pedro Martinez, Jack Draper, Lorenzo Sonego, Jaume Munar, and Joao Sousa in the seeding charts.

Each of the top 16 seeds has received a first-round bye.

Other than the seeded players, 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem will command a lot of attention at this tournament. The Austrian has been awarded a wildcard into the draw in what will be his first hardcourt tournament since his comeback from an elbow injury.

Thiem has had some encouraging performances in his last few claycourt events, reaching the semifinals in Gstaad and the quarterfinals in Bastad and Kitzbuhel. The 28-year-old will be eager to build on those displays and boost his confidence ahead of the US Open, where he will be a wildcard entrant.

With some exciting matches in store at the Winston-Salem Open, let's take a look at all the important broadcast information you need to know ahead of the tournament:

Winston-Salem Open channel & live streaming list

Grigor Dimitrov spearheads the draw in the final ATP tournament ahead of the US Open

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Ziggo - Netherlands.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW - Japan.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

ESPN - Latin America.

Discovery - India.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra