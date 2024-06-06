Serena Williams' former coach, Rick Macci expressed his belief that Mirra Andreeva will soon challenge the likes of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff for the World No.1 position. The 17-year-old recently advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 French Open after defeating second seed Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.

Andreeva pulled off an upset by defeating an ailing Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4 in a thrilling two-hour-29-minute match in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. This win made her the youngest woman to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since Martina Hingis achieved the feat in 1997.

Additionally she also became the youngest player to defeat either the World No.1 or No.2 at the French Open since Monica Seles defeated Stefanie Graf in the 1990 final.

On her way to the quarterfinals, Mirra Andreeva defeated the likes of Emina Bektas, two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka, Peyton Stearns, and Varvara Gracheva.

Recating to Andreeva's recent performances, Serena Williams' former coach, Rick Macci stated that the Russian has the potential to challenge top players like Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff for the World No.1 ranking.

Macci emphasized that the World No.38, possesses the mental fortitude and skills necessary to achieve greatness in the sport .

"[Mirra] Andreeva will be top 4 by the end of the year if not sooner and right there with Iga [Swiatek], [Aryna] Sabalenka and Coco [Gauff]. Number One 100% in the future and future is sooner than later. She is wired for greatness and mentally a cut above," Macci posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Mirra Andreeva, Iga Swiatek & Coco Gauff have reached French Open 2024 SF

(From L-R) Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva and Iga Swiatek

Mirra Andreeva, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff have all advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 French Open.

Andreeva secured her spot in the final four by defeating Aryna Sabalenka and will next face 12th seed Jasmine Paolini in the final four. She previously beat the Italian to reach the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open.

Meanwhile, the top seed and two-time defending champion, Swiatek, overcame the likes of qualifier Leolia Jeanjean, Naomi Osaka, Marie Bouzkova, Anastasia Potapova, and Marketa Vondrousova to reach the semifinals.

Third seed Coco Gauff also had an impressive run, defeating qualifier Julia Avdeeva, qualifier Tamara Zidansek, 30th seed Dayana Yastremska, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, and eighth seed Ons Jabeur to secure her place in the final four where she will face Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff have met 11 times on the WTA Tour, with the Pole emerging victorious in 10 of those encounters. Their most recent matchup was in the semifinals of the 2024 Italian Open, where Swiatek claimed a 6-4, 6-3 victory.