Jenson Brooksby has stated that drug testing protocols in tennis that call for players to always be in the right place at the right time are too restrictive.

On July 6, Brooksby announced that he was accepting a provisional suspension from tennis after being accused of missing three doping tests in a 12-month period. In a statement posted on social media, he stated that he denied all the charges levied against him.

"As of July 5th, 2023, I will be accepting a provisional suspension due to an allegation of three missed tests in a 12-month period. The provisional suspension is not an admission that I have done anything wrong; to the contrary, I have denied this charge and am waiting for an arbitration with an independent tribunal. The protocols of the anti-doping program are in place to protect the integrity of our sport, and I respect and support these protocols," he said in a post on Instagram.

Despite not testing positive for a banned substance, athletes can be penalized if they have three “whereabouts failures” within a year.

Speaking about his provisional suspension in an interview on Tennis Channel, Brooksby stated that always being available when required is a difficult ask for tennis players, who spend their year traveling across the globe for various tournaments.

“I think it [always being in the right place at the right time] is [too restrictive]. Because plans of training or interviews and things like that, there's so many things that can change and it's just tough for all the players. I wish there is an easier way to do it but at the end of the day we still have to deal with what’s given to us and I'll do a better job of being on it every single day in the future but it’s something that’s tough for the players,” he said.

The 22-year-old further stated that he's looking forward to clearing his name in a hearing this year and getting back to concentrating on playing the sport.

“I've requested it hearing so hopefully this year will get to do that and just be able to explain everything and turn it around and just get back to my main focus, which is being on the court,” he added.

“Might start hitting balls around late August” - Jenson Brooksby on his comeback plans following surgery

Jenson Brooksby in action at the 2023 Australian Open.

Besides the provisional suspension from tennis, Jenson Brooksby has also had to deal with injuries this year. After having a left wrist arthroscopic surgery in March to repair his tendon subsheath, he had surgery in May to deal with the same issue in his right wrist.

While his right wrist tendon was between 70 and 80 percent dislocated, his left wrist tendon was 100 percent dislocated. Brooksby opined that not having a physio with him during December and January was the reason for him picking up the injuries.

“I think the biggest problem for me is I didn't have my physio in December and January, and it was a big factor in me getting hurt,” he said.

The American stated that he plans to return to training on the court by August and start competing in tournaments by late November.

“My goal is to start playing tournaments again around late November, December or so. Might start hitting balls around late August. I really miss playing out there. So hopefully, sooner rather than later,” he added.