"Wish everyone could have my parents" - Jannik Sinner pays heartfelt tribute to his parents in emotional Australian Open victory speech

Amidst the multitude of emotions following his maiden Grand Slam title win, Jannik Sinner paid special tribute to his parents during his speech.

On Sunday, January 28, Sinner came from the brink to defeat Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2024 Australian Open. He fought from two sets down to register a remarkable comeback win at the Rod Laver Arena.

The Italian beat Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in three hours and 44 minutes to become the first Italian, male or female, to win the singles title in Melbourne in the Open Era. The 22-year-old is also the youngest Italian to win a Grand Slam.

After the win, Sinner thanked fans for their support and stated they made him feel at home throughout the tournament, especially in the final.

"Most importantly, the support has been crazy throughout the whole two weeks. You guys make me feel at home. Thank you so much. It's a court with 15, 000 people but it feels like much more. Thank you so much everyone," he said.

Later, with his arms wrapped around the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup, the World No. 4 expressed his love and gratitude for his father Johann and mother Siglinde. He thanked them for always allowing him to pursue his dreams and wished that all kids had such understanding parents.

"I wish that everyone could have my parents because they always let me choose whatever I wanted to. Even when I was younger, I made also some other sports and then they never put pressure on me and I wish that this freedom is possible for as many young kids as possible. So thank you so much for my parents," he added.

Jannik Sinner to Daniil Medvedev: "We played so many finals, you make me a much much better player"

Jannik Sinner (L) defeated Daniil Medvedev to win the 2024 Australian Open.

In their recent meetings, Jannik Sinner has held an upper hand over Daniil Medvedev, winning four consecutive matches, including the 2024 Australian Open final.

Of the four wins, three have come in finals (Beijing, Vienna, and Melbourne) while the other was in the semifinals of the ATP Finals in Turin. He has now cut Medvedev's lead in the head-to-head to 6-4.

In his speech, Sinner congratulated the Russian for his efforts in Melbourne and thanked him for his role in making him a better player.

"Daniil, just want to congratulate you and your team for an amazing tournament again. I know we played so many finals already together. But every match, I find something where I can improve and you make me always a much much better player," Jannik Sinner said.

"Your effort has been awesome throughout the whole tournament, the hours on the court and also today's effort running for every ball. It's remarkable to see. I wish you all the best for the rest of the season," he added.