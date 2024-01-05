"Wish I could say I am surprised" - Aussie No.1 Arina Rodionova takes a dig at Australian Open after missing out on wildcard despite Brisbane heroics

Australia's No. 1 ranked woman Arina Rodionova has taken a dig at the Australian Open after failing to secure a main-draw wildcard for the 2024 Happy Slam.

Rodionova kicked off her 2024 campaign at the Brisbane International with big straight-sets wins over Martina Trevisan and Sofia Kenin. She then lost to teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva in the third round.

The 34-year-old had the best season of her career in 2023 winning seven ITF titles in 10 finals and also reached a career-high ranking of World No. 113.

"If it was up to me, I would give it [wildcard to the Australian Open] to myself, yes, but I think there's other people involved, hopefully they like the way I'm playing this week, and hopefully they like that I've already won I don't know how many matches last year," Rodionova said after her win against Sofia Kenin.

"There's nothing else I could have done to get myself closer. I've pushed really hard the whole year. I think when I was starting, I was 400 and finished the year at around 100. I'm super proud of myself, and I'm happy with myself. If they're not happy, then there's nothing else I can do."

However, her efforts weren't enough as the Australian missed out on the eight main-draw wildcards for her home Slam.

Arina Rodionova's response to missing out on the wildcard was viewed by fans as a testament to her drive. She responded by first mentioning that she wasn't really surprised by the Australian Open's decision.

Rodionova then indicated that she would take plenty of satisfaction in making it into the main draw through the qualifiers.

"I wish I could say I am surprised 😅 But honestly. The satisfaction of achieving it all absolutely on your own, despite all this stuff… it is worth it. I will see you guys at AO qualies in couple of days and I am PUMPED for this😈 LFG," Rodionova tweeted.

Arina Rodionova could become the oldest woman to debut in the top 100 in the history of WTA Tour

Arina Rodionova is currently ranked 113

Arina Rodionova is on the way to becoming the oldest woman in WTA history to debut in the top 100.

She notably found herself outside the top 300 at one point in 2023, but managed to reach a career-high ranking of World No. 113. Rodionova now finds herself on the verge of creating history.

Last year alone, the Aussie played more than 100 matches across all levels and won a phenomenal 79 times.

"I'm really grateful for the opportunity to be here and just enjoy the moment because you never know how many more years I'll be able to do that. Again, having fun out there," Rodionova said earlier this week (via wtatennis.com).