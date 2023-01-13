"Wish I would’ve had his talent, and like many can’t change the channel when he’s on" - Andy Roddick refutes claims that he 'slammed' Nick Kyrgios

Andy Roddick called Nick Kyrgios a "part-time tennis player" during an episode of Netflix's newly-released show "Break Point." One fan mistook Roddick's description of Kyrgios as heavy criticism towards the latter and remarked that the American "slammed" the Aussie.

However, the former World No. 1 later took to social media to confirm that he did not "slam" Kyrgios. He stressed that he holds the mercurial Aussie in higher regard than he ever held himself.

Roddick also clarified that the moniker he used to describe the Aussie (part-time player) was something that the latter himself once labeled himself as.

"I didn’t “slam” anyone. He is a part-time tennis player by his own admission. Agree w Mac in regards to what I think of Nicks game/talent. Two things can be true. Wish I would’ve had his talent, and like many can’t change the channel when he’s on. Would love to see him commit," Andy Roddick wrote on Twitter.

Another fan then responded to Roddick, saying that he believes the American had "way more talent" than Nick Kyrgios. The American rejected this notion as well, pointing out that the 27-year-old is a more complete player.

"Definitely didn’t. I had lots of weaknesses to cover for and was a pretty “made” player. Like the greats, Nicks racket acts like a simple extension of his hand," Andy Roddick wrote.

What did Andy Roddick, John McEnroe, and Matteo Berrettini say about Nick Kyrgios in Break Point?

Nick Kyrgios trains ahead of the 2023 Australian Open

Break Point is scheduled to be released on Netflix on January 13. However, some snippets from the show have already made their way to media channels and other forms of social media.

Nick Kyrgios and his career are the central themes of the first episode, which is called 'The Maverick.' Some renowned players from the present and the past described the Aussie during this episode, including John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, and Matteo Berrettini.

McEnroe labeled the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up as the "most talented player" he has seen in the last decade.

"I think he's the most talented player I've seen in 10 years," McEnroe said.

Andy Roddick, meanwhile, labeled the Aussie a "part-time tennis player."

"He's like a part-time tennis player. He doesn't play that often, he takes months off at a time. It's like a hobby," Roddick described Kyrgios on Break Point.

World No. 14 Matteo Berrettini heaped praise on Kyrgios, calling him the "most talented player" of his generation.

"He is probably the most talented player from our generation," the Italian said.

