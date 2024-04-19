Nick Kyrgios being cited as an inspiration by Josh O'Connor for his role in the upcoming tennis-centric movie 'Challengers' has sparked discussion among fans.

O'Connor plays the role of Patrick in 'Challengers' starring Zendaya. Patrick is a once-promising tennis star who has become a shadow of his former self. He will face off against his once best friend Art (Mike Faist), who is coached by Patrick's former lover Tashi (Zendaya), in a challenger tournament.

O'Connor was recently asked which tennis player he used as an inspiration for his character, during the Los Angeles premiere of the movie, to which the actor responded with Nick Kyrgios' name, one of the most polarizing personalities on tour.

Although O'Connor also took John McEnroe's name, he said that Kyrgios was the main inspiration. The actor added that he loved the Australian's attitude and entertaining persona and claimed that was a fan of Kyrgios even before shooting the film.

"It’s Nick Kyrgios. Yeah, I would still say John McEnroe, but Kyrgios was my … I love Kyrgios. I love his attitude. He’s an entertainer. He’s a phenomenal tennis player. I was a fan of his tennis playing anyway, but yeah, for Patrick, he was a big inspiration," O'Connor said.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) where they reacted to O'Connor's comments, with one fan saying that they wished the actor would've kept his mouth shut.

"wish he kept his mouth shut," the fan wrote.

Another fan said how they suddenly hated the actor now.

"suddenly i hate this man," the fan commented.

Here are other reactions from the fans.

"Instant red flag" said a fan

"Not one of the actors from Challengers saying Nick Kyrgios inspired him Bro…" another fan reacted

"right this tells me A LOT about patrick i cannot wait" a fan mentioned

"god it's been so long since I've had to hear a man say "he's an entertainer" about nk, I didn't realise how peaceful it's been" a fan opined

"Have never lost interest in a man so quickly, rooting for Mike Faists character now" another fan said

"this is why im team art" reacted a fan

"I've been one of the FEW PLAYERS that have brought million more fans to tennis" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios was recently involved in a war of words with tennis legend Boris Becker. The feud began when the Aussie claimed that the previous era of tennis was slow compared to today's and the players from the past wouldn't be competitive today.

This irked Becker, who in an interview with Eurosport, said that Kyrgios should learn to respect the senior players due to whom he is managing to make a lot of money off the court without playing much tennis.

Kyrgios hit back at Becker stating how he brought millions of fans to tennis and made more money for everyone. He bragged about how he starred in the now-canceled Netflix docuseries Break Point and also said that he didn't see Becker starring in the show. The Aussie further emphasized how he has made a career off the court without other people's help.

"Bro what? I’ve been one of the FEW PLAYERS that have brought million more fans to the sport and have made more money for everyone. NETFLIX…. Don’t remember seeing Boris [Becker] on there, guy is ridiculous. I’ve made my career off the court without the help of the others," Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrios is recovering from a torn ligament in his right wrist which he suffered while practising at Wimbledon last year. His last match came at the 2023 Stuttgart Open where he lost his opening match to Yibing Wu.

