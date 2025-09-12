With 10-year-old Coco Gauff as reference, Mouratoglou wonders if Alcaraz & Sinner will find a challenger like Djokovic emerged in Federer-Nadal era

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are currently enjoying a duopoly on the ATP tour. Recently, Patrick Mouratoglou reflected on the duo's dominance and used a 10-year-old Coco Gauff as an example as he wondered if a third player would break up Alcaraz and Sinner's party, much like Novak Djokovic did to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz and Sinner are undoubtedly the two best men's singles tennis players at the moment. Between them, the duo have won the past eight Grand Slams, and they currently occupy the top two spots in the ATP Rankings.

Recently, in an interview with The Guardian, Patrick Mouratoglou was asked what it would take for a third player to believe that he could beat Alcaraz and Sinner. In response, the 55-year-old said,

“For the moment Alcaraz and Sinner are on a different planet for sure. But your question makes a lot of sense because the guy who’s going to be in the mix with these two, if there is one, is the only guy who’s going to believe it’s possible.”

He went on to reflect how Coco Gauff displayed the belief required to get to the top when she was still a 10-year-old, explaining,

"Actually, when I interview young players, that’s what I’m trying to figure out. I remember when I did my interview with Coco Gauff when she first came to my academy at age 10, and leaving my office thinking her drive and self-belief was unbelievable for someone so young. And you see where she is now.”

Mouratoglou also looked back on how Novak Djokovic was the only player who believed he could beat Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and how this belief played a crucial role in the Serb's rise to the top.

“When Rafa and Roger were at the top of the game, it was exactly the same situation – the [next] eight players all saying it’s impossible to win a grand slam with those two guys. But then a young Novak Djokovic came in and said: “I’m going to beat those guys and be No 1.” And everyone laughed and said: “Who’s this cocky guy?” But he ended up doing it and becoming the greatest of all time.”

Novak Djokovic's rise to the top in the era of Federer-Nadal gave men's tennis its most successful player to date. With Alcaraz and Sinner currently enjoying a comfortable duopoly at the top, it remains to be seen what the player who disrupts this dominance will go on to achieve.

Carlos Alcaraz dethrones Jannik Sinner as World No.1

2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have both led an incredible 2025 season. Sinner got the year off to a stronger start as he triumphed at the Australian Open in January, where Alcaraz made his exit in the quarterfinals.

However, the Spaniard was quick to draw even, clinching the French Open title after defeating Sinner in the finals. The Italian flipped the script at the Wimbledon Championships, only for Alcaraz to beat him again at the US Open.

With his victory at the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz also dethroned Jannik Sinner from the World No.1 position.

