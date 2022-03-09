With 17-year-old Ashlyn Krueger qualifying for the main draw, Coco Gauff is no longer the youngest player at Indian Wells 2022

At 17 years, 11 months and 27 days, Coco Gauff was the youngest player in the main draw (when it was first announced) of the 2022 BNP Paribas Open, kicking off in Indian Wells on March 9.

However, Gauff will pass the baton to another 17-year-old, Ashlyn Krueger, who on Tuesday made it into the main draw after winning her two matches in the qualifying rounds.

Around two months younger than her compatriot, Kruger holds the distinction of being the youngest player in the women's singles draw. The American will be playing in her second BNP Paribas Open main draw, having received a wildcard at last year's tournament.

José Morgado @josemorgado 17yo Ashlyn Krueger qualifies for the main draw in Indian Wells. 17yo Ashlyn Krueger qualifies for the main draw in Indian Wells.

dylan @tiaflopx @josemorgado Coco won't be the youngest in the draw! @josemorgado Coco won't be the youngest in the draw!

Krueger scored upset wins over Panna Udvardy and Christina McHale in the qualification rounds to book her spot in the main draw.

The youngster opened with a tight 7-6(5), 7-6(2) win over World No. 83 Udvardy, who was the fourth seed in the qualifiers, before backing it up with a rollercoaster 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 win over the seasoned McHale in the final qualification round.

Krueger has been outstanding on return this week, having broken her opponents on 12 occasions. Her win over 23-year-old Udvardy was her first over a player ranked inside the top 100 of the WTA rankings.

The American, who is yet to win a main-draw match on the WTA tour, will now take on Yulia Putintseva in her opening-round match at the BNP Paribas Open.

Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu and Ashlyn Krueger among 7 teenagers in the Indian Wells main draw

Coco Gauff at the Qatar Total Energies Open

The duo of Coco Gauff and Ashlyn Kreuger will be spearheading a cohort of talented youngsters as they are among seven teenagers playing at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open.

While Krueger will take on Putintseva in the opener, Gauff, the 16th seed, has been awarded a bye in the first round. She awaits the winner of the opening-round match between Viktoriya Tomova and Claire Liu.

2021 US Open finalists Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez have also received byes in the first round. While Raducanu will take on the winner of an exciting first-round clash between Caroline Garcia and Dayana Yastremska, Fernandez could run into Amanda Anisimova.

29th seed Clara Tauson and wildcards Robin Montgomery and Elvina Kalieva are the other teenagers in this year's draw.

