With 3R wins for Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Bernabe Zapata Miralles, 3 Spaniards reach second week at French Open for 23rd time since 1995

Rising star Carlos Alcaraz joined Rafael Nadal and Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the fourth round of the French Open, making it the 23rd time that three Spaniards have progressed to the second week at Roland Garros since 1995.

Alcaraz survived a scare against Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the second round, saving a match point before winning in five sets. But the 19-year-old was in imperious form against Sebastian Korda in the third round, dispatching the American in straight sets.

Meanwhile, 13-time French Open winner Nadal has come through his opening three matches without dropping a set. Much has been made of the Spaniard's recurring foot injury coming into the tournament, but there has been no sign of it thus far.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles has had a fantastic run at Roland Garros. The Spaniard came through the qualifiers before ousting three Americans to make the second week in Paris. Zapata Miralles will square off against Alexander Zverev in the fourth round on Sunday.

ATP Media Info @ATPMediaInfo

* @DjokerNole,

* 3+ Spaniards in RG 4R for 23rd time since 1995 (Nadal, @AlcarazCarlos03, @BernabeZapata1)

* 2 teens trying to reach Slam QF for 1st time since 1994 RG (Alcaraz, @HolgerRune2003) #RolandGarros Day 8 Media Notes: atptour.com/en/media/daily… @RafaelNadal seek 16th RG QF* 3+ Spaniards in RG 4R for 23rd time since 1995 (Nadal, @AlcarazCarlos03, @BernabeZapata1)* 2 teens trying to reach Slam QF for 1st time since 1994 RG (Alcaraz, @HolgerRune2003) #RolandGarros Day 8 Media Notes: atptour.com/en/media/daily…* @DjokerNole, @RafaelNadal seek 16th RG QF* 3+ Spaniards in RG 4R for 23rd time since 1995 (Nadal, @AlcarazCarlos03, @BernabeZapata1)* 2 teens trying to reach Slam QF for 1st time since 1994 RG (Alcaraz, @HolgerRune2003)

Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune looking to make history at French Open

Rune vs Alcaraz at the Next Gen ATP Finals - Day One

Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune are on the verge of becoming the first teenagers to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam since the 1994 French Open.

Alcaraz will go up against Karen Khachanov in the fourth-round while Rune will take on World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Rune has been in tremendous form in Paris. The young Dane dispatched the likes of Denis Shapovalov, Henri Laaksonen and Hugo Gaston in straight sets. Rune won his first ATP title at the BMW Open in Munich earlier this year and will believe he can challenge Tsitsipas when they meet in the fourth round on Monday.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, has had a dream year. The Spaniard has won has won four titles this season, including two Masters 1000 events in Miami and Madrid.

Alcaraz and Rune met at the Next Gen ATP Finals in 2021, with the Spaniard coming out on top in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala