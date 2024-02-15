"With Holger Rune, it feels unorganized... Don't know what he does from here" - Andy Roddick stumped by Dane's split with Boris Becker & Severin Luthi

Andy Roddick has labelled Holger Rune's camp 'unorganized' after his splits with Boris Becker and Severin Luthi within the span of a week.

Rune appointed Becker and Luthi in October and December 2023 respectively last year. However, both coaching appointments proved to be short-lived. This comes after the Australian Open, where Rune was beaten by Arthur Cazaux in the second round.

First, the Dane parted with Luthi, who was once the coach of Roger Federer. Barely a week later, Becker announced via social media that he would also no longer be a member of Rune's camp.

Recently, Andy Roddick hinted at a lack of organization in the 20-year-old's team in an episode of the Served With Andy Roddick podcast.

"With Rune, it just feels like it's unorganized, and Severin Luthi too. The focus is going to be on Boris, but Severin was Roger's guy," Roddick said.

Roddick also suggested that high-profile coaches would be wary of joining Rune's team considering his hire-and-fire approach. Since August 2023, the World No. 7 has seen 3 coaches leave his camp -- Patrick Mouratoglou, Severin Luthi and Boris Becker.

"I don't know what he does from here. I don't know who he's interviewing. But also, if you're a great coach right now, and you're entertaining this, that has to be factored in right? The fact that he's had 3 or 4 different coaches in 4-5 months, it tells you that there's something that's difficult behind the scenes," Roddick added.

Changes in Holger Rune's team go beyond his coaches

Boris Becker and Severin Luthi's departures aren't the only developments rocking Holger Rune's boat. Recently, his mother Aneke also moved on from being the 20-year-old's press manager. She handed her son's press management responsibilities over to International Management Group (IMG), which also manages the press for Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu and Iga Swiatek.

IMG made the announcement first via a social media post, but it didn't specifically mention any changes to Aneke's position.

However, later on, Aneke spoke to TV 2 Sports and made the situation clear.

"It's no secret that there's increasing attention around Holger, and we love that, but there are so many other things I need to attend to, and I have several projects that require my focus," Aneke said.

Rune's on-court performances so far in the new season have been topsy-turvy. The World No. 7 reached the final of the Brisbane International, but suffered a second-round elimination at the Australian Open at the hands of wildcard Arthur Cazaux.

He also made his way into the semifinals at the Open Sud de France before retiring due to injury. However, at the Rotterdam Open, Rune exited in the Round of 16 after losing 4-6, 6-1, 3-6 to Alexander Shevchenko.