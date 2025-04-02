With Jessica Pegula as example, Madison Keys addresses breaking stereotypes in tennis

WTA star Madison Keys recently addressed feelings of being a motivation for players who saw age as a barrier in tennis. The American merged Jessica Pegula's example with her own success at the Australian Open to prove her point. She also expressed her belief that many other players aged 30+ on the circuit carry the potential to achieve breakthrough success.

Madison Keys secured her first Grand Slam title at the 2025 Australian Open. She defeated top seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. This achievement made her the second-oldest woman (at 29) to win her maiden Australian Open title in the Open Era after Li Na's victory at age 31.

Jessica Pegula also set another example by reaching her first Grand Slam singles final at the 2024 US Open. Although she was defeated by Sabalenka in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5, her breakthrough performance at 31 broke barriers of age.

Madison Keys recently unveiled how many players approached her to applaud the commendable achievement she earned at this age. In a conversation hosted by the Tennis Channel at the ongoing Charleston Open, the WTA star cracked her inner feelings open.

"It's actually amazing. I've had so many people come up to me and tell me that it was amazing that I did it. Obviously, I did it right before I turned 30, so everyone who is close to 30, 30, or 31 is still playing some of their best tennis," she said.

She also cited Jessica Pegula's example where she made it to the finals of the US Open to defy the psychological restrictions of age.

"Even Jess (Jessica Pegula) last year, making her first US Open final, everyone's playing their best tennis. I feel like age is just a number, and as long as we're having fun out there and playing well, I think it's some of our best tennis," she added.

This conversation came after Madison Keys' victory over Caroline Dolehide at the ongoing event in Charleston.

Madison Keys unveils how life took an unexpected turn after her Australian Open win

Madison Keys at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Excitement peaked for Madison Keys as she attained her biggest title at age 29. However, the feeling of glory didn't last for long as realisation about her future in the sport hit her hard. She recently mentioned feeling emotionally drained as she headed back home with her husband Bjorn Fratangelo. This happened because of a lack of a suitable plan after attaining Grand Slam glory.

"It was really emotionally draining. I mean, you were just experiencing the highest of highs and then you come home and it just kind of ends. I was basically comatose just trying to recover. It was an amazing achievement, I was so happy, but the emotional roller coaster afterwards was a little bit surprising," she told ESPN.

The WTA star took a short break after heading back home from Melbourne and therefore made a comeback at Indian Wells. Her boosted confidence helped her secure a spot in the semifinal where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka.

Currently competing in Charleston, she now has a spot in the top 16 while the next rival is yet to be decided.

