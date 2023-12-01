"With my man" - Venus Williams gets decked out for evening with her pet dog Harold Reginald

Venus Williams is a proud lover of her pet dog. The former World No. 1 recently shared a picture of herself spending time with her dog, Harold Reginald, during the off-season.

Venus Williams and Harold have been together since 2007. Harold is part of the Havanese dog breed, known for its friendly demeanor and silky, long coat.

On Thursday, the seven-time Grand Slam winner shared a photo on her Instagram story of herself holding her pet dog Harold in her arms, adorned in a floral kimono dress. In the caption, she addressed Reginald as her man.

"Evening with my man Harold Reginald Williams" - she captioned the image.

Venus Williams gets decked out for evening with her pet dog Harold Reginald

The American has always spoken about the bond she shares with her pet dog Harold. Back in March, Venus Williams had an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, in which she stated that adopting Reginald was one of the best decisions of her life.

"I had not planned on getting a dog, and I just saw this dog one day, and I called my sister and said, 'What should I do? I like this dog.' And she said, 'Get him. I love him already.' And so it was the best decision and best advice I ever got," Williams said.

In the same interview, she added that they explore and travel the world together, and she sometimes carries him in her backpack.

"He's on my back in the backpack, we've had a lot of special moments exploring Paris together. He didn't know he was seeing a lot of Paris, but he saw a lot of the very special history," she said.

A glimpse of Venus Williams' last Grand Slam triumph

The Championships - Wimbledon 2008 Venus Williams

The last time the 43-year-old won a Grand Slam singles title was at the 2008 Wimbledon Championships.

Venus Williams defeated Naomi Cavaday, Anne Keothavong, María José Martínez Sánchez and Alisa Kleybanova respectively, in the first four rounds.

Venus then faced Thai tennis star Tamarine Tanasugarn in the quarterfinals and won 6-4, 6-3.

In the semi-final, she defeated Russia's Elena Dementieva 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) to set up a contest with her sister Serena. It was the seventh time Venus and Serena were facing off in a Grand Slam final.

Venus won the final 7-5, 6-4 to clinch her fifth Wimbledon title. It was also her first win over Serena in a Grand Slam final after five consecutive defeats.

In the doubles category, the last time Venus won a Grand Slam was when she partnered with her sister Serena to win the 2016 Wimbledon Championships against Tímea Babos and Yaroslava Shvedova.

