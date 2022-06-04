With Novak Djokovic set to lose World No. 1 spot, none of the Big 3 will be ranked in the top 2 for the first time since 2003

At least one of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have been in the top two of the ATP rankings since 16 November, 2003. After 18-and-a-half years, however, that is set to change as Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev will dethrone the terrific trio, named Big 3, when the updated ATP rankings are announced on Monday, 13 June.

Due to his quarterfinal loss at the 2022 French Open, Djokovic will lose the World No. 1 spot one week after the tournament's conclusion. He will slip to No. 3, dropping a lot of ranking points as he was unable to defend his title on the Parisian clay.

The Big 3 @Big3Tennis On June 13th, Medvedev and Zverev will become the new World No. 1 and World No. 2.



It will mark the first time since November 16, 2003, that none of the Big 3 are in the top two of the ATP rankings. On June 13th, Medvedev and Zverev will become the new World No. 1 and World No. 2.It will mark the first time since November 16, 2003, that none of the Big 3 are in the top two of the ATP rankings.

Medvedev will become the new World No. 1 for the second time in his career, while Zverev will clinch the second position for the first time. Djokovic and Nadal will take the next two spots. The last time the Serb was not among the top two was in the week of 8 October, 2018.

The Big 3's supreme run in the top two began on 17 November, 2003, when Roger Federer became the World No. 2 for the very first time. The Swiss soon clinched the top ranking in February 2004, a spot that he held on to until 18 August, 2008, without dropping it even once. Federer continued to be ranked in the top two on and off for many years, with October 2018 being the last time he was there.

Story continues below ad

Rafael Nadal entered the world's top two for the first time back in late July 2005, shortly after winning his maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open. The Spaniard became the World No. 1 for the first time in August 2008, and did not relinquish a top-two spot until 17 August, 2009.

Meanwhile, Djokovic made his top-two entry back in February 2010. The Serb became No. 1 for the first time in July 2011 and held on to that ranking for a year. He holds the record for most weeks as World No. 1 (372 and counting) in men's tennis history, ahead of Federer, who has held the spot for 310 weeks. Nadal has been the top-ranked player for a total of 209 weeks.

Story continues below ad

Andy Roddick and Juan Carlos Ferrero were the top two players in the world the last time neither Federer, Nadal, nor Djokovic were there, on 15 November, 2003.

2022 French Open keeps Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's Grand Slam dominance alive

Rafael Nadal celebrates a win at the 2022 French Open

Story continues below ad

While we will see two new players atop the rankings, the Big 3 continued their Grand Slam dominance, courtesy of Nadal's run at the 2022 French Open. With the Spaniard entering the final, one of the Big 3 has reached the final in 69 of the last 77 Grand Slam tournaments. In the last 76 appearances by a Big-3 member in a Major final, they have won 61 titles.

Nadal and Djokovic have won 14 of the last 15 Grand Slams, a run that began at the 2018 French Open, with the Serb winning nine and Nadal winning five. The 20-time Major winner narrowly leads their head-to-head record (30-29) - one of the most hard-fought rivalries in tennis history.

Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan Most meetings at a single Grand Slam



10 - NADAL-DJOKOVIC (Roland-Garros)

9 - Evert-Navratilova (Wimbledon) Most meetings at a single Grand Slam10 - NADAL-DJOKOVIC (Roland-Garros)9 - Evert-Navratilova (Wimbledon) https://t.co/sOKJHfcRyE

Nadal is now into a record-extending 14th Roland Garros final, having won all 13 of his previous trips to the summit clash. The Spaniard is also on a 13-match winning streak at the Grand Slams, having won the Australian Open title earlier this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far